Swati Maliwal row: Delhi Congress chief seeks ‘proper probe, strict action’

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav on Friday called for strict action in the case pertaining to alleged assault on INDIA bloc ally Aam Aadmi Party's MP Swati Maliwal. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal leaves the Tiz Hazari Court after recording her statement under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in connection with the alleged assault on her by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar at the CM's residence, in New Delhi on Friday.(ANI)

"...FIR has been registered...Today when she has recorded her statement, I think there should be a proper investigation into the matter. Strict action should be taken against the accused after proper investigation...," Yadav told ANI.



The Delhi Congress chief's remark comes a day after party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also spoke on the issue.



“If any atrocity happens to any woman anywhere, we stand with the woman. I always stand with women - irrespective of which party they belong to. Secondly, AAP will discuss among themselves and make a decision. It is up to them,” Vadra told ANI.

On Friday, a video showing Maliwal arguing with staff members at Arvind Kejriwal's residence has gone viral. HT cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video.

In a post on social platform X, Maliwal said,"Like every time, this time also this political hitman has started efforts to save himself.By getting his people to tweet and playing videos without any context, he thinks he can save himself by committing this crime. Who makes a video of someone being beaten up? The truth will be revealed to everyone as soon as the CCTV footage of the house and the room is checked."

"Fall to whatever level you can, God is watching everything. One day everyone's truth will come out in front of the world," she added.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh On Tuesday acknowledged misbehaviour against Maliwal at the Delhi CM's official residence. He shared that the misbehaviour happened in Arvind Kejriwal's drawing room.

"Yesterday, a condemnable incident took place. Swati Maliwal had gone to Arvind Kejriwal's residence to meet him. While she was waiting for him in the drawing room, Bibhav Kumar allegedly misbehaved with her. The CM has taken cognisance of the matter, and he will take appropriate action," Sanjay Singh had said.