Swiggy delivery boy who jumped off 3rd flood escaping dog attack, dies

A food delivery agent who jumped from the third floor of a building in Hyderabad last Wednesday, escaping an alleged dog attack, succumbed to his injuries three days later on Saturday in the hospital, police said.

“Mohammed Rizwan (23) from Sriramnagar area in Yusufguda, undergoing treatment at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) succumbed late on Saturday night,” Banjara Hills police inspector M Narender told HT on Monday.

Also Read: Pune: 21-year-old student killed in road accident

Rizwan, an executive working for food delivery app Swiggy, was delivering a parcel to one Shobhana at Lumbini Rock Castle Apartments at Road No. 6, Banjara Hills, when her pet dog, a German Shepherd, allegedly attacked him.

“As Rizwan was handing over the parcel to the customer, a German Shepherd rushed out of the house and pounced on him. Fearing attack, Rizwan attempted to run for safety but was chased by the dog, which made him jump from the third floor of the apartment,” Narender said.

Following his death, the inspector said that a case, which was initially registered under section 336 (causing injuries due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) following a complaint from Rizwan’s brother, was changed into section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) against the dog’s owner.

Also Read: Four among five Indians who died in Nepal crash hailed from Ghazipur

After the incident, Shobhana and her neighbours rushed to his rescue and shifted him to the NIMS for treatment. However, his condition remained critical and he succumbed three days later while undergoing treatment, the inspector said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON