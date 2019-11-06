e-paper
Swiggy delivery man assaults customer after argument over late arrival

According to police, a Swiggy customer named Balaji on Sunday night placed an order and he also raised a complaint with the company’s customer care department over delayed delivery.

india Updated: Nov 06, 2019 09:56 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Chennai
Food deliverymen of popular food aggregators not only taste the food en route but have now also assaulted a customer after delivering the food late.
On Sunday city police detained five persons including a deliveryman of food aggregator Swiggy for assaulting a customer after an argument over late delivery of an order, said police.

According to police, a Swiggy customer named Balaji on Sunday night placed an order and he also raised a complaint with the company’s customer care department over delayed delivery.

When the food delivery person delivered the food at Balaji’s residence, an argument began and resulted in trading of blows.

The deliveryman D. Rajesh Khanna called his friends who assaulted Balaji.

Balaji later lodged a police complaint.

According to Khanna, his father was unwell and he had taken him along for delivery. Khanna also charged that Balaji was drunk and did not give correct location resulting in delayed delivery.

The police later released all of them after a stern warning.

A food delivery person had earlier been caught on camera dipping his hands into a customer’s food in Tamil Nadu some time back. The video had gone viral.

