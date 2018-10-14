Swine flu cases surface in Tamil Nadu too, state govt say no need to worry

After Maharastra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, influenza A (H1N1) or swine flu has also surfaced in Tamil Nadu with five cases confirmed so far. The state government however said there was no need to worry as all necessary precautions were being taken to prevent its spread.

The confirmed cases are a doctor and his family in Tirunelveli district and a man from Thogamalai near Trichy. Five other people in Vellore, Nilgiris and Tiruppur districts were also admitted to hospitals with swine flu-like symptoms.

According to sources, a 45-year-old male doctor in the Tirunelveli government medical college hospital was admitted with symptoms of A (H1N1) on Friday.

“While the doctors tested his family members, they found that his wife and his parents also had swine flu,” a senior doctor told Hindustan Times.

State health minister C Vijayabaskar however claimed that there are only four cases are serious now as the patient in Trichy had been treated in the local government hospital and was stable.

“We have instructed all the regional joint directors and district deputy directors of the health and family welfare department to monitor the issue. As of now, there are only four cases admitted in the Tirunelveli government medical college hospital,” he told the media.

Vijayabaskar also claimed that there was no outbreak of the disease in Tamil Nadu and it came from other states.

“We have enough stock of medicine to combat swine flu in the state. There are about 12 lakh tables are available with the health department to respond to cases,” he added.

Director, public health and preventive medicine, K Kolandaswamy said: “In order to avert the spread of the A (H1N1) virus, the government is taking several precautionary measures. We are supplying tablets to doctors, nurses, and attendants of patients. So, people need not worry over this issue.”

He said it is stage ‘C’ which is complicated and needs to be treated in hospitals, and a majority of cases are not of this stage.

“As of now, only four cases of swine flu and others are just under treatment in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Vellore and Chennai,” he said.

Kolandaswamy advised people who were suffering from a mild fever with throat pain to go to a doctor immediately.

“Also, it is good for people who are travelling out frequently to do a common check-up,” he said.

Kolandaswamy also said that the government has opened a public health control room at Chennai to extend help to the patients.-

“If people are having the symptoms of fever, diarrhoea and jaundice, they can contact it,” he added.

First Published: Oct 14, 2018 17:30 IST