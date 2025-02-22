Bhawanigarh , Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Saturday said the Sutlej Yamuna Link canal will never become a reality and his government is duty-bound to safeguard the interests of the Punjab while reiterating that the state has no water to share with others. SYL canal won't be reality, state has no water to share, says Punjab CM

His remarks came a day after Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the Sutlej Yamuna Link canal issue remains critical for the state and alleged that the Punjab government has made no progress in the matter.

For decades, Punjab and Haryana have been at loggerheads over the construction of the canal to effectively allocate water from the Ravi and Beas rivers.

The project envisaged a 214 km canal, of which 122 km was to be constructed in Punjab and 92 km in Haryana. Haryana has completed the project in its territory but Punjab, which launched the construction work in 1982, later shelved it.

After inaugurating a newly built SDM complex here on Saturday, Mann said Punjab has no spare water to share with any other state. "There is no question of sharing even a single drop of water with anyone."

He demanded a reassessment of the availability of water in the state as per international norms. Recently, Mann had urged the Ravi Beas Tribunal to deliver justice to the people of Punjab by conducting a reassessment study of the availability of water.

Pointing out that the groundwater situation in the state is very grim, the Punjab chief minister said as most of the river resources have dried up, the state needs more water to cater to its irrigation needs.

Asked by reporters about Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu going to Mann's official residence a few days ago, the chief minister said these "rejected" leaders will never be accepted by people.

"Bittu's dreams to occupy the official residence of the chief minister with all these tantrums are of no use as this is the house of the people who elect and send leaders here. But people will never elect him as they are well aware of their dubious character," said Mann.

Bittu had visited Mann's official residence on February 19 to raise the issue of FIRs registered against two of his close aides. But he was not allowed to meet the chief minister.

To a question on the deportation of illegal Indian immigrants, the Punjab chief minister said, "It is an eye-opener for all of us. Instead of going abroad in search of greener pastures, the youths must work hard here only and achieve success in various fields."

Stating that the state government has been providing a number of opportunities for youths to excel in various arenas, Mann said more than 51,000 youth have got government jobs in Punjab.

Recently a couple returned from Canada to join government service here and many more such people have got jobs here, he said while reiterating the state government's commitment to support those recently deported from the United States.

The chief minister expressed grief with the family of police constable Harshveer Singh who died a few days ago while performing his duty with the Road Safety Force. Mann handed over a cheque of ₹1 crore to Singh's family.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.