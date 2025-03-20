‘Symbol of dirty politics’: Sena (UBT) MP on plea filed by Disha Salian's father in Bombay HC

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has commented on the plea filed by Disha Salian's father in the Bombay High Court seeking a probe into Aaditya Thackeray's alleged involvement in his daughter's death. Disha was found dead on June 8, 2020, days before Sushant was found hanging in his flat in suburban Bandra, Mumbai. (Image source: PTI)(PTI)

"This is a symbol of their dirty politics... They are trying to deflect from the real issues of Maharashtra. They feel that they will gain political benefits if they commit such disgusting deeds against the Opposition," she said.

This comes after Satish Salian, father of Disha Salian, the former manager of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput approached the Bombay High Court seeking a fresh investigation into his daughter's death in June 2020.

The petition urges the court to direct the registration of an FIR against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and to transfer the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Investigation on Disha Salian's death

In 2023, the Mumbai Police formed a three-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe Disha Salian's death. The Mumbai Police registered an accidental death case in the matter.

Sushant, 34, was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020, which created a huge controversy, with the investigation later being handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation. His postmortem report stated the cause of death was asphyxia. The postmortem was conducted at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital.

Meanwhile, Chaturvedi further also criticized the repeated adjournments of the House, stating that it is due to the Home Minister and that no issues are being addressed.

"The House is being adjourned continuously because the Home Minister will take one day to recover from Saket Gokhale's speech in the House yesterday. No issues were addressed in the House today," she said.