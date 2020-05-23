‘Tablighi Jamaat members added to initial spread of Covid-19 in Indore, Bhopal’: Madhya Pradesh CM

india

The members of Tablighi Jamaat contributed to the initial spread of coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh, particularly in cities like Indore and Bhopal, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in an interview.

CM Chouhan said that the Jamaatis, who attended a religious gathering in New Delhi’s Nizamuddin in March, which emerged as a coronavirus hotspot in the country, travelled to other areas in the country and contributed to the spread of the virus. “They did not act responsibly,” Chouhan told news agency PTI.

He said these Jamaatis further added to the problem by not cooperating with government and not coming forth for timely testing.

On the Covid-19 situation in the state, Chouhan said that the administration is monitoring the situation continuously.

“Situation seems to be improving and stable now. More than 1,500 patients of Indore, Bhopal and Ujjain have recovered and are well now,” Chouhan said.

Madhya Pradesh is struggling with the rising number of Covid-19 cases. With 6,170 coronavirus cases in the state as of Saturday morning, the state stands sixth on the national Covid-19 tally after Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Delhi and Rajasthan.

Three thousand and eighty-nine people have recovered from Covid-19 in Madhya Pradesh or have been discharged from the hospital while 272 people have lost their lives. Indore, Bhopal and Ujjain are the top affected districts in the state.

Amid the coronavirus crisis, the state administration is also prepping for assembly bypolls for 24 seats which is due in a few month’s time.

The date for elections has not been finalised as all elections have been put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. The bypoll was necessitated after 22 Congress MLAs resigned and joined the BJP. Two seats fell vacant after the demise of a BJP and a Congress MLA.

(With inputs from PTI)