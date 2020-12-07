e-paper
Home / India News / Take a decision soon to address farmers’ issues: Delhi environment minister Rai to Centre

Take a decision soon to address farmers’ issues: Delhi environment minister Rai to Centre

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various border points of Delhi against the new farm laws.

india Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 15:06 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
New Delhi
Environment Minister Gopal Rai, also raised the issue in a meeting of ICAR called by the Centre on Monday, said if the income of farmers has to be increased, the minimum support price (MSP) will have to be implemented.
Environment Minister Gopal Rai, also raised the issue in a meeting of ICAR called by the Centre on Monday, said if the income of farmers has to be increased, the minimum support price (MSP) will have to be implemented.(ANI file photo)
         

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday appealed to the central government to take a decision soon to address the issues of farmers. Rai, who also raised the issue in a meeting of ICAR called by the Centre on Monday, said if the income of farmers has to be increased, the minimum support price (MSP) will have to be implemented.

“The farmers are shivering in cold since the last 11 days. If the income of farmers has to be increased, then as per the recommendations of the Swaminathan committee, MSP will have to be implemented,” Rai told reporters.

“As the farmers are demanding, the central government must deliberate on their demands and take a decision soon to address the issue of farmers,” he added. Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various border points of Delhi against the new farm laws.

The Centre’s offer to amend the contentious laws failed to cut ice with farmer groups during the fifth round of talks on Saturday.

Akhilesh Yadav detained outside his house for protesting against farm laws
India exported more, imported less from China in 2020 amid border friction
'BJP govt should withdraw farm laws or quit': Mamata Banerjee at West Midnapore rally
Need innovative economic system in post-Covid world: NITI Aayog vice chairman
28 more hospitalised in AP's Eluru with symptoms of mysterious disease
Actor-politician Vijayashanti joins BJP, day after meeting Amit Shah
'Landmark achievement': Govt as active Covid-19 cases fall below 400,000
PM Modi's 'vocal for local tourism' push at Agra metro project inauguration
