Home / India News / ‘Take immediate action to alleviate concerns of nurses from Kerala’: Vijayan urges Kejriwal

‘Take immediate action to alleviate concerns of nurses from Kerala’: Vijayan urges Kejriwal

In a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Vijayan urged the administration to provide “utmost protection” to nurses and medical staff from Kerala amid coronavirus crisis. 

india Updated: Apr 07, 2020 11:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
"I would like to draw your attention to the situation which has been reported to us regarding the plight of nurses in Delhi," Vijayan wrote in his letter to Kejriwal.
“I would like to draw your attention to the situation which has been reported to us regarding the plight of nurses in Delhi,” Vijayan wrote in his letter to Kejriwal.(Anushree Fadnavis/HT Photo)
         

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed concern over the safety of nursing and medical staff from the state who have tested positive for coronavirus in the national capital

In a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Vijayan urged the administration to provide “utmost protection” to nurses and medical staff from Kerala. 

“We’re hearing the news that some nurses have tested positive for #COVID19 in Delhi. I would like to draw your attention to the situation which has been reported to us regarding the plight of nurses in Delhi,” Vijayan wrote. 

“I request that immediate action may be taken to alleviate concerns of nurses from Kerala working in Delhi. Concerned officials may be directed to urgently ensure that utmost protection is given to them,” the letter read. 

With as many as 523 people testing positive for coronavirus in the national capital, Delhi accounts for the third-highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. 7 people have died from the infection here while 19 people have made a recovery, as per the health ministry’s data.

Kerala, on the other hand, stands fifth on the Covid-19 statewise tally with roughly around 400 cases. The number of active Covid-19 cases in the state is 327 coronavirus cases. As per the latest data by the Ministry of Health, Kerala has witnessed two deaths due to Covid-19 while 58 people have successfully recovered.

The number of coronavirus cases in the country on Tuesday rose to 4,421 which accounts for 3,981 active Covid-19 cases in the country. 114 people have lost their lives to the deadly contagion while 325 patients have been cured or discharged.

 

