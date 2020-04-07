Covid-19 update: India records 4,421 coronavirus cases, death toll touches 114

india

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 10:40 IST

India reported 114 Covid-19 related deaths across the country and a jump of 354 coronavirus disease cases taking the tally to 4421, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday morning.

As the country entered the 14th day of the country-wide lockdown, there 3981 active cases and 325 people have been cured or discharged or have migrated, the health ministry’s data at 9am showed.

The health ministry had said on Monday that people above 60 years of age account for 63% of the 109 deaths that have occurred due to Covid-19 in India on Monday, cautioning that pre-existing conditions such as diabetes make the infection deadlier.

Follow latest updates on coronavirus here

The health ministry had released data on the coronavirus disease cases and deaths in the country based on an analysis of 4067 cases and 109 deaths.

The trends are similar to reported elsewhere in the world in which show older people are more at risk and more men die from Covid-19 than women.

The group of ministers (GoM) headed by defence minister Rajnath Singh will meet in New Delhi on Tuesday to discuss, among other issues, whether the 21-day lockdown clamped to break the chain of coronavirus infections should be extended.

Ministers and senior bureaucrats said the meeting of ministers will consider the recommendations of the 11 empowered groups set up to manage various aspects of India’s response to the pandemic.

Union home minister Amit Shah will also attend the meeting.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage