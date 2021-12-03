Taking a new step, says singer Sidhu Moosewala after joining Congress ahead of Punjab polls

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala said on Friday he wants to raise the voice of his people as he joined the Congress party month ahead of the assembly elections in Punjab.

Moosewala, whose real name is Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, hails from Moosa village in Mansa district and his mother is a village head.

"It's my first press conference. Just three years back, I started singing. Now after four years I am taking a new step. Mansa is not that much developed, a part of this area raised me, I will raise my voice from here," Moosewala was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The singer has faced criticism for allegedly promoting violence and gun culture in his songs.

Nine people, including Moosewala and six policemen, were booked at the Dhuri Sadar police station on May 5, 2020, under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act over a video showing the singer firing from a private weapon at the shooting range surfaced on social media.

The same people were booked in Barnala on May 4 as Moosewala was seen firing from an official assault rifle at a shooting range at Badbar village of the district in another video.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Daljit Singh Virk, Julkan station house officer (SHO) Gurpreet Singh Bhinder, three assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) and other police officials were suspended.

Sidhu Moosewala was granted bail by a local court in a case involving firing at the Ladda Kothi shooting range in the Sangrur district in July last year.

Sidhu Moosewala joined the Congress party in presence of Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and the party’s unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu in Chandigarh.

"He has won the hearts of everyone. He is a son of a farmer and his father is an ex-army officer. I am sure he will make Congress party proud," Channi said.

"Sidhu Moosewala is not new to Congress party. His mother is a sarpanch and I am sure he is going to be a youth icon. It's a proud moment for us. Whether or not he will fight the election, it will be decided later. Soon, he will meet the high command of the party as well,” Sidhu said.

"People like his singing. He is a popular international figure. He writes and sings songs in his own way. We welcome Moosewala Sahab, I am sure he will earn the same name in politics as he earned in singing."

Punjab is scheduled to hold assembly polls in 2022.

