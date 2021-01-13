Talks must continue: MoS Rupala on Jan 15 scheduled meeting with farmer groups
The government is in favour of continuing talks with protesting farmer groups as it believes a solution can be found only through dialogue, Minister of State for Agriculture Parshottam Rupala said on Wednesday.
While eight rounds of negotiations so far between the government and a representative-group of thousands of farmers protesting against three farm laws have failed to resolve the crisis, the Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the implementation of the three Acts till further orders and set up a four-member committee to end the impasse.
However, the protesting farmer unions have said they will not appear before the committee as they consider it to be "pro-government". They have, however, shown willingness to attend the scheduled ninth round of talks on January 15 with the government, though they have asserted they would not settle for anything less than a complete repeal of the laws.
"Talks must continue. It is only through dialogue, a way forward can be found," Rupala told PTI.
He was responding to a query whether the government talks with protesting farmers' leaders on January 15 will be held as scheduled in the wake of the Supreme Court setting up of a committee to resolve the crisis.
On Tuesday, Kailash Choudhary, who is also Minister of State for Agriculture, had said the government was willing to go ahead with the meeting and it was for the farmer groups to decide what they want.
Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at several border points of Delhi since November 26 last year, demanding a repeal of the three laws and a legal guarantee to the minimum support price (MSP) procurement system for their crops.
Enacted in September last year, the three laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.
However, the protesting farmers have expressed their apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of the MSP and do away with the mandi (wholesale market) system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt clears ₹48k-cr Tejas deal, first deliveries in 2024
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Probe all custodial deaths, rules NHRC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BSF finds tunnel used by Pulwama attackers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand CM orders probe after Maneka Gandhi alleges scam in wool board
- The chief secretary has instructed officials to submit the inquiry report within 15 days.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Calcutta HC nod for Ganga Sagar mela, asks state to distribute e-snan kits
- Ganga Sagar mela held on the Sagar Island in mid-January every year is the second largest congregation of pilgrims in India after the Kumbh Mela.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Resort construction near Kaziranga National Park afoot despite SC ban
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4-tier workforce to oversee vaccination drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Debate over vaccine approval intensifies, Paul says have faith in regulator
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Decriminalising adultery could lead to ‘instability’ in armed forces: Govt to SC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stage set for vaccine roll-out as Covaxin adds to supplies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Asaduddin Owaisi helped BJP in Bihar, will do so in WB, UP polls: Sakshi Maharaj
- AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has made his intentions clear of contesting the assembly elections in West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pollution in Yamuna under Supreme Court scanner for a second time
- The Court directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to prepare a report identifying the municipalities along the stretch of the river which are yet to install sewage treatment plants (STP).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court stays FIRs against Bengal BJP leader Kabir Bose
- The protection offered to Bose, comes a month after the top court had extended protective cover to senior BJP leaders Arjun Singh, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Mukul Roy and two others by ordering no coercive action to be taken in any of the criminal cases lodged against them in West Bengal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As cold wave wreaks havoc, here are 10 coldest places in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu: Centre asks states not to ban supply of poultry from other states
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox