ITI student stripped, hit with slipper at Tamil Nadu's Madurai hostel; 3 seniors face action

Three students of an Industrial Training Institute in Tamil Nadu's Madurai have been booked after a video allegedly showing them ragging a fellow student has reportedly gone viral on social media on Tuesday. The clip purportedly showed three seniors removing the victim’s clothes and hitting him with a slipper inside his hostel room in Checkanurani. (File)(ANI)

Following the incident, the victim’s parents filed a police complaint. Officials said a case has been registered against the three students involved.

"The students have been booked. An investigation is on," a police official said.

According to the report, the hostel warden has also been suspended pending an official enquiry.

Bengaluru student dies by suicide after alleged ragging

Earlier in July, in a separate incident, a 22-year-old architecture student from a private engineering college in Bengaluru died by suicide, allegedly due to ragging.

Before taking his life, the student, identified as Arun, recorded a video in which he blamed his peers and spoke of the emotional distress he felt over being talked about behind his back.

According to The New Indian Express, the incident took place on 11 July at Arun’s home in Nandaramayyana Palya, which comes under the jurisdiction of the Madanayakanahalli police station in Nelamangala, on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Police confirmed that an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) has been registered and they are awaiting a formal complaint from Arun’s family. “We will file an FIR once they file a complaint,” a police officer told the publication.

UGC pulls up 89 institutions for failing to follow anti-ragging rules

In June, the University Grants Commission (UGC) issued show-cause notices to 89 institutions, including an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), several Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), as well as central and state universities, for failing to comply with the Anti-Ragging Regulations, 2009.

The higher education regulator cautioned that continued non-compliance could lead to the withdrawal of funding. It further warned that such institutions may be listed as non-compliant on the UGC website and face possible de-recognition or withdrawal of affiliation following further review.

The UGC directed the institutions to submit details of their anti-ragging measures and ensure online undertakings were obtained from all students within 30 days. They were also asked to provide a comprehensive report outlining the steps taken to prevent ragging.

Among those served with notices were the National Institute of Design (Andhra Pradesh), IIM Rohtak, IIM Bangalore, IIT Palakkad, Nalanda University in Rajgir, Indira Gandhi National Open University, and Aligarh Muslim University.

According to UGC data, complaints on its anti-ragging helpline (1800-180-5522) rose from 1,070 in 2019 to 1,084 in 2024, with 110 cases recorded up to 10 February 2025.