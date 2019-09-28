Tamil Nadu by-poll: Congress fields realtor in Nanguneri to take on AIADMK

india

The Congress party announced a Chennai-based realtor as its candidate against the AIADMK for the October 21 by-poll to the Nanguneri assembly seat in Tamil Nadu late on Friday.

The candidature of Ruby Manoharan has been approved by party president Sonia Gandhi, Congress’ general secretary Mukul Wasnik said in a media release.

Manoharan is pitted against the ruling AIADMK’s ‘Reddiyarpatti’ V Narayanan in the constituency in southern Tirunelveli district held by the Congress.

There was hectic lobbying ahead of the announcement as party leaders from the state had camped in Delhi.

There were two other strong contenders in the race, including party veteran Kumari Ananthan. The 86-year-old Ananthan is the father of Telangana governor and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Ananthan failed to secure the ticket since age was not in his favour.

The Nanguneri seat fell vacant after the incumbent H Vasanthakumar resigned following his election to the Lok Sabha from Kanniyakumari. Vasanthakumar is Ananthan’s brother.

The DMK is contesting in Vikrawandi in Villupuram district, the other seat from the state going to the by-poll, necessitated by the death of DMK legislator K Radhamani. The AIADMK has fielded a lower-rung party functionary, Muthamizh Selvan, there.

Meanwhile, the Congress party is yet to announce its candidate for the by-poll for the Kamaraj Nagar seat in neighbouring Puducherry.

In Puducherry, the Congress is in power and the seat fell vacant following the sitting legislator and assembly speaker V Vaithilingam’s election to the Lok Sabha.

There is hectic lobbying for the party ticket and former legislator Jhon Kumar is said to be leading the names of the possible candidates.

Kumar had quit as MLA of Nellithope seat, paving the way for the election of Chief Minister V Narayanasamy to the assembly.

The AIADMK had managed to save its government by bagging nine out of the 22 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu where by-polls were held along with the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year and the DMK won 13.

The ruling party has 123 seats, DMK 100, Congress seven, IUML one, Independent one with two seats vacant in the assembly.

The last date for filing nominations for the by-polls is Monday. The results will be announced on October 24.

