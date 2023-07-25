Tamil Nadu CM unveils camp for scheme granting 1,000 monthly aid to homemakers

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Monday inaugurated a camp to facilitate registration of applications by women to avail the ₹1,000 monthly basic income scheme. Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin speaks during the inauguration of a camp for registration for the 'Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam', in Dharmapuri on Monday. (PTI)

Stalin launched one of the 39,000 camps, which will be open across the state to register for the scheme, in Dharmapuri district.

The government will start disbursing the money under the scheme from September 15. The scheme is expected to benefit one-crore women.

Following the inauguration, Stalin spoke about the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government’s efforts in the empowerment of women. “We were the party which ensured women have the right to inheritance. This scheme is a continuation of such rights,” Stalin said. “It would give women who toil for their families, financial independence.”

The ₹1,000 ‘Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam’ (Kalaignar Scheme for Women’s Right) scheme would be a remarkable initiative among all the social justice schemes implemented in Tamil Nadu, Stalin reiterated. For the scheme, ₹12,000 crore would be set apart next year.

Stalin also inspected the process of biometric registration and said as many as 35,925 camps have been set up across the state for the registration exercise led by 68,190 volunteers. “From today onwards, the camps will work on Sundays as well till August 28.”

Authorities said the first phase of special camp for Dharmapuri district would be held from July 24 to August 4, covering 2,21,484 family card holders.

While inaugurating the camp, the chief minister alleged that the Opposition parties have criticised the DMK saying that it has won the elections on false promises, but the party formed the government during Covid-19, when there were tremendous financial constraints. Due to which, the Tamil Nadu government has launched the scheme now, the chief minister added.

“They [Opposition parties] said DMK captured power through false assurances. We would have given [ ₹1,000 assistance] after assuming power. However, the state finances were in bad shape and the country was gripped by the coronavirus pandemic,” the chief minister said.

“For political reasons several people criticised us about providing ₹1,000 to women. We couldn’t do it immediately because of financial constraints,” Stalin added.

Stalin also recalled that when he took over the office as chief minister in May 2021, his first signature was on a scheme worth ₹283 crores, aimed at providing free bus rides for women. More than 36-lakh women benefit from this scheme on a daily basis and have been able to save from ₹800 to ₹1,000 per month, Stalin said.

Besides this, the state also provides ₹1,000 every month to government school girls for their higher education, he added.