Tamil Nadu CM Stalin urges experts to help state overcome Covid pandemic impact

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin has sought suggestions from his Economic Advisory Council, which includes global experts Esther Duflo, Raghuram Rajan, Aravind Subramanian and Jean Dreaze on the issues of debt, education, social justice and economic recovery, following the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are implementing your recommendations effectively, and we want to know more from you. My foremost worry is about how we can strategise to bounce back from the impact of Covid-19,” Stalin is heard saying during the meeting from a video clip released by the government on Tuesday.

“I’m also expecting to know about the specific departments that Tamil Nadu should focus on.” He added that he wants to utilise the state’s resources to help more youngsters with job opportunities. He reiterated that he wants to reduce the debt burden of the state and sought advice on the health of the state’s economy.

Stalin held the second meeting with the council on Monday virtually after they met for the first time in July. Following the first meeting, Stalin said that the government followed their recommendations, and the state launched a healthcare scheme called ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ (healthcare in search of people), which will provide testing, diagnosis and medication for Covid-19 to people in their homes. Stalin had also announced a scheme recently named ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ (education at your home) to help students of class 1 to 8 whose education was impacted by Covid-19.

“In the state budget of 2021-22, we also increased pension for senior citizens based on your recommendations in the previous meeting,” Stalin told the council.

He added that Tamil Nadu has made progress from three months ago in the status of its vaccination, having inoculated 72% of the adult population with at least one dose. The chief minister also spoke about the need to reduce debt and accelerate growth in the state.

The virtual meeting was attended by all five members – Nobel laureate Esther Duflo, former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan, former chief economic advisor Arvind Subramanian, economist Jean Dreze, and former Union finance secretary S Narayan – of the committee constituted in June by finance minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan to advise Stalin on economic and social issues after the DMK formed the government in May.

According to a statement from the government, Dreze had suggested for the state to come out with a Social Protection Scheme by integrating a few schemes. “Rajan suggested that the state needs to enhance the quality of higher education. He also stressed that the government should also be careful about debts,” a press release from the government read. Subramanian spoke on the need to implement Quasi Universal Basic Income, and Stalin said that he was keen to know how it can be specifically implemented for Tamil Nadu. Narayan spoke about the reforms needed in the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB).

Besides policy on economic and social aspects, the committee is providing the chief minister on human development-related issues that ensure social justice, equal opportunities for women and the well-being of underprivileged sections.