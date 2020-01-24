e-paper
Tamil Nadu disqualifies, bans 99 cheating group IV examinees for life

Investigation by the CB-CID revealed that a total of 99 candidates had manipulated the answer sheets as advised by the brokers, three of whom, based in Chennai, have been arrested.

india Updated: Jan 24, 2020 22:11 IST
MC Rajan
MC Rajan
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Tamil Nadu banned 99 candidates accused of manipulating and using corrupt practices to clear group IV exam.
Tamil Nadu banned 99 candidates accused of manipulating and using corrupt practices to clear group IV exam.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) disqualified and banned 99 candidates, who were accused of manipulating and using corrupt practices to clear last year’s Group IV subordinate services examination, for life.

The action follows an inquiry that revealed several candidates at the two centres of Rameswaram and Keezhakarai in Ramanathapuram district cheated their way into the top 100 by using a special ink at the behest of brokers. One among them, Thiruvaraju, a 46-year-old shepherd from Sivaganga district, topped the exam.

Investigation by the CB-CID revealed that a total of 99 candidates had manipulated the answer sheets as advised by the brokers, three of whom, based in Chennai, have been arrested. Two Tahsildars of Ramanathapuram district, who were principal invigilators at the two centres, are also being questioned for their suspected involvement. All the 99 candidates had been booked as well.

According to a CB-CID release, M Thirukumaran (35) of Mamallapuram, a Group II officer in the Energy Department, E Ramesh (39) of Triplicane, an office assistant at the Directorate of Public Instruction, and R Nithish Kumar (21) of Triplicane, who sat in the rigged examination and passed, have been arrested.

The two Tahsildars under the radar are Parthasarathy and Veera Raju, said a CB-CID source.

“A preliminary inquiry has found that answer sheets of 52 of the 99 candidates were manipulated by brokers who entered the correct answers on the OMR sheets after the examination and 39 of them were in the top 100 successful candidates,” the TNPSC release revealed.

The release added that the candidates were given a special ink to mark their paper, which disappears after a few hours so that the correct answers could be entered later.

Following the disqualification, the TNPSC said it would release a fresh rank list.

Interestingly, during the inquiry the accused candidates, who had appeared at the two centres, gave identical replies that they had come to perform last rites for their deceased relatives and hence opted for Rameswaram or nearby Keezhakarai as examination centres. None of them could clear the re-examination conducted for them.

The examination held in September last year was to fill up 6,491 vacancies for Group IV subordinate services and a total of 16,29,865 candidates appeared in it. The results were announced in November. But, allegations of malpractices surfaced after the 46-year-old shepherd and father of two kids, topped the exam.

The TNPSC maintains that the irregularities were confined only to the two centres.

