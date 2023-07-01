‘PM has set divine mandate, he understands what is Bharat’: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi

Amidst the political slugfest regarding the dismissal of Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji from the state cabinet by Raj Bhavan, Governor RN Ravi on Saturday said the prime minister has a “divine mandate and understands the essence of Bharat”. Speaking at a public gathering, the Governor also talked about the importance of “spreading the light of Sanatana Dharma to the world”. He quoted a Sanskrit shloka by Shukracharya from ‘Shukraniti’, which conveys the idea that “strength attracts friends while weakness invites enemies.” Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi(ANI)

News agency ANI quoted Governor RN Ravi as saying, "If you are weak, you are surrounded by enemies; if you are strong, you have friends. This is the destiny of Bharat. The Prime Minister has set a divine mandate through his appearance, understanding the essence of Bharat and the power of its people. He has set a course called 'Amrit Kaal'."

He further said that within the next 25 years, India should be capable of enlightening the world with the principles of Sanatana Dharma. The Governor also mentioned that those who do not follow this Dharma are still accepted with happiness.

The controversy over RN Ravi's decision to sack arrested minister Senthil Balaji gained national attention, with Congress leader Manish Tewari suggesting that the President should remove the Tamil Nadu Governor, as no lawyer would advise RN Ravi to dismiss a minister until the charges against him are proven. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by Arvind Kejriwal issued a statement calling the actions of Governor RN Ravi “outrightly unconstitutional”. Saket Gokhale, the national spokesperson for the Trinamool Congress (TMC), remarked, "In this case, it is clear that the Governor made the decision unilaterally."

Row over TN Governor dismissing state minister Senthil Balaji from cabinet

The conflict between the Tamil Nadu government and Governor RN Ravi escalated when the Governor dismissed minister Senthil Balaji on Thursday due to criminal charges against him. However, the decision was later put on hold, and the Governor said he has to seek advice from the Attorney General.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin retaliated to the move saying that the Governor does not have the authority to dismiss ministers, citing Supreme Court rulings. He criticised the Governor for being “biased and practicing double standards”, particularly regarding the government's requests for sanctions to investigate and prosecute former ministers and public servants from the previous AIADMK government.

