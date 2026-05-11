Tamil Nadu govt orders to set up 'Singappen Special Task Force' with dedicated police wing for women's safety

The Tamil Nadu government has ordered the formation of the "Singappen Special Task Force" to strengthen women's safety and preventive protection measures in the state. The step comes a day after TVK chief Vijay took charge after being sworn in as the 13th Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. (PTI/@tamilnaduassembly)

According to the government order, the special unit will function under the direct supervision of the Chief Minister.

In the first phase, several posts, including one Inspector General of Police, one Superintendent of Police, two Deputy Superintendents of Police, four Inspectors, eight Sub-Inspectors, and 20 personnel from other ranks, have been sanctioned.

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"The government, after careful consideration of the proposal submitted by the Director General of Police (DGP) in paragraph 2, hereby orders the creation of the 'Singappen' Special Task Force to improve women's safety and implement primary prevention and protection strategies. As a first phase, the following administrative posts are sanctioned at the Police Headquarters. This 'Singappen' Special Task Force will operate under the direct supervision of the Chief Minister," the official order said.

The step comes a day after Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay took charge after being sworn in as the 13th Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

In an earlier development, the Tamil Nadu government on Sunday appointed P Senthilkumar as Additional Chief Secretary/Secretary I and G Laxmi Priya as Secretary II to the newly elected Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

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As per an order, the posts of Additional Chief Secretary/Secretary-I to Chief Minister and Secretary-II to Chief Minister would be equivalent in status and responsibilities to the cadre posts of "Chief Secretary" and "Registrar of Cooperative Societies" respectively under the IAS (Pay) Rules, 2016.

"Dr P Senthilkumar, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Health and Family Welfare Department is transferred and posted as Additional Chief Secretary/ Secretary-I to Chief Minister Tmt G.Laxmi Priya, IAS, Secretary to Government, Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department is transferred and posted as Secretary-II to Chief Minister," the official order read.

"The Government declare that the post of Additional Chief Secretary/Secretary I to Chief Minister and the post of Secretary-II to Chief Minister created in paras 1 and 2 above be equivalent in status and responsibilities to the cadre posts of "Chief Secretary" and "Registrar of Cooperative Societies" specified in Schedule II-A of the IAS (Pay) Rules, 2016," it added.