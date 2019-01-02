‘No jurisdiction’: Tamil Nadu moves SC against NGT order on Sterlite plant

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday approached the Supreme Court and challenged the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT)order to reopen the Sterlite Copper Smelter plant at Thoothukudi.

The NGT had directed the Tamil Nadu government to reopen Vedanta’s Sterlite Copper smelting plant. The green body had directed the Tamil Nadu pollution control board to pass a fresh order of renewal of consent for the copper smelter. At that time, Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami said that his government will challenge the NGT’s order in Supreme Court.

In its petition filed before the Supreme Court today, the Tamil Nadu government has stated that the National Green Tribunal had no jurisdiction to hear the matter on the Sterlite Plant.

The NGT, in its order on December 15 directing the reopening of the plant, also directed the company to spend Rs 1 billion within a period of three years for the welfare of the area’s inhabitants.

The Tamil Nadu government had ordered the shut down of the plant over alleged pollution. The shut down had led to a protest in which 13 people were killed and several injured when the police opened fire on them.

Earlier, the Sterlite plant had witnessed protests in the state against the pollution of water caused by the plant with heavy metals being found in underground water.

First Published: Jan 02, 2019 11:45 IST