Tamil Nadu: Now, principal arrested after student kills self alleging sexual assault

The Tamil Nadu police on Sunday arrested the principal of a prominent private school in Coimbatore, where a Class 12 student died by suicide alleging sexual assault by her teacher, officials familiar with the matter said. The accused teacher was arrested on Saturday, while the school principal was booked under the Pocso Act for allegedly not acting on the student’s complaint.

Soon after the arrest, the 17-year old girl’s parents, relatives and various organisations ended their agitation and accepted her body, which was then taken to the crematorium in a procession, police said.

According to the police, the girl’s body was found hanging at her residence on November 12.

“The sexual assault happened between March and May this year. Two months later, the victim shared her ordeal with one of her friends and they informed the principal. The wife of the accused also knew about the alleged assault,” Coimbatore police commissioner Deepak Damor said.

Police said the accused Mithun Chakraborthy asked the student to come to school when classes were being held online on the pretext of conducting special classes and assaulted her on the institute’s premises.

On Saturday, Chakravarthy was booked under Indian Penal Code Section 306 (abetment of suicide) and relevant sections of the (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act 2012. The principal was also booked under provisions of the POCSO Act, which mandates reporting of the crime.

Police said three special police teams were formed to nab the principal, Meera Jackson.

Meanwhile, state school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji visited the girl’s house and consoled the parents.

“The teacher who was accused was arrested within 24-hours... The principal was nabbed late last night (Saturday). She is in custody right now and the inquiry is going on,” said Poyyamozhi said.

On a purported suicide note, which names two other people in connection with the case, Poyyamozhi said: “It’s an unsigned letter... the police are trying to establish its veracity.”

Lauding the police for swinging into action and arresting the Principal, he said the parents’ demand for a government job, compensation and help to educate other children will be taken to the notice of the chief minister for necessary action.

This crime comes a few months after large-scale complaints had poured in from prominent private schools in Chennai against school teachers for allegedly sexually assaulting and abusing children in online and offline classes. In June, alumni and present students had begun sharing stories of them being subject to the crime on social media. This led to action from law enforcement as well as political action from the DMK government. Chennai police have arrested at least half-a-dozen teachers including Godman Siva Sankar Baba and investigations are ongoing in these cases. The CB-CID is investigating Baba’s case. The government came up with guidelines to prevent such crimes including bringing awareness to the POCSO Act and also came up with helplines across the state for students to complain.