e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019
Home / India News

Tamil Nadu parties seek to include Sri Lankan Tamil refugees

Tamil Nadu units of the Congress, Communist Pary of India (CPI) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) joined the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in making the demand to keep in mind interests of Tamil refugees.

india Updated: Dec 11, 2019 02:10 IST
M Manikandan
M Manikandan
Hindustan Times, Chennai
DMK MPs TR Baalu and Kanimozhi during the ongoing Winter Session at Parliament, in New Delhi.
DMK MPs TR Baalu and Kanimozhi during the ongoing Winter Session at Parliament, in New Delhi.(Photo: PTI)
         

Political parties from Tamil Nadu on Tuesday urged the central government to consider the inclusion of Sri Lankan Tamil refugees under the purview of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to fast-track Indian citizenship for members of the religious minorities from Muslim-majority Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Tamil Nadu units of the Congress, Communist Pary of India (CPI) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) joined the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in making the demand to keep in mind interests of Tamil refugees.

When the bill was tabled in the Lok Sabha on Monday, the DMK, CPI, and CPI (M) members questioned why it excluded Sri Lankan Tamils. DMK’s Central Chennai MP Dayanidhi Maran said: “The bill did not have any mention about the lakhs of Sri Lankan Tamil refugees living in India.” Sri Sri Ravishankar, founder of the Art of Living Foundation, too, urged the Centre to consider Tamil refugees under the purview of the CAB.

Tamil Nadu’s ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Tamil Nadu said that the CAB wouldn’t harm Sri Lankan Tamil interests.

tags
top news
Bengal govt curtails Governor’s powers as chancellor of state universities
Bengal govt curtails Governor’s powers as chancellor of state universities
Why hang us, asks Delhi gang-rape convict; cites Vedas, Puranas and Gandhi
Why hang us, asks Delhi gang-rape convict; cites Vedas, Puranas and Gandhi
‘Bhangra politics’: Asaduddin Owaisi’s dart at Shiv Sena’s stand on CAB
‘Bhangra politics’: Asaduddin Owaisi’s dart at Shiv Sena’s stand on CAB
Upset with few party leaders, BJP’s Eknath Khadse meets Uddhav Thackeray
Upset with few party leaders, BJP’s Eknath Khadse meets Uddhav Thackeray
3rd T20I Ind Predicted XI - Kohli needs to make crucial changes in decider
3rd T20I Ind Predicted XI - Kohli needs to make crucial changes in decider
Ram Rajya in Kashmir, taunts Congress in the Lok Sabha. Amit Shah responds
Ram Rajya in Kashmir, taunts Congress in the Lok Sabha. Amit Shah responds
A mysterious Indian-origin tycoon behind a bid to save India’s Yes Bank
A mysterious Indian-origin tycoon behind a bid to save India’s Yes Bank
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillAmit ShahSara Ali KhanDabangg 3Chhapaak trailerNIOS ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Rohit SharmaHuman Rights Day 2019EPF contributions

don't miss

latest news

india news