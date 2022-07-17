Tamil Nadu: Private schools shut tomorrow after violent stir in Kallakurichi over girl’s death on campus

Private schools in Tamil Nadu will remain shut on Monday following violent protests and vandalism that took place at the Kaniyamoor Sakthi Matriculation School in Kallakurichi district. The decision on closure of schools across the state was taken by the Tamil Nadu Private School Association hours after protesters entered the campus and burnt buses demanding justice for a 17-year-old girl, who allegedly died by suicide inside the residential school.

The vice president of the private schools’ body, KR Nandhakumar, told news agency ANI that “all private nursery, matriculation and CBSE schools will remain closed tomorrow in the state to protest against the attack on Kaniyamoor Sakthi Matriculation School in Kallakurichi.”

Meanwhile, the administration has vowed to take strict action against those involved in Sunday’s protest. A team of 500 police personnel, led by Tambaram Police Commissioner A Amalraj, was also rushed to Kallakurichi to arrest the persons involved in the violence.

A top police officer was earlier quoted as saying that arrangements were made for a peaceful protest, but people gathered in large numbers following which the situation got out of control. Police resorted to baton charge to prevent any further loss of property or the situation from worsening.

Chief minister MK Stalin called the violence ‘worrying’ and urged the protesters to maintain peace. Promising justice for the Class 12th student, Stalin said, “I have asked the DGP and the home secretary to travel to Kallakurichi. Accused will be punished when the police probe over the school girl's death ends.”

The girl, an inmate of a room on the third floor of the hostel, was suspected to have ended her life by jumping to the ground from the top floor.

The authorities at the Kallakurichi Government Medical College have said that as per autopsy report, the girl appeared to have died due to hemorrhage and shock from multiple injuries. "A final opinion is reserved pending the report of Chemical Analysis of Viscera," an official said.

