Tamil Nadu protests honour for ‘MeToo’ accused Vairamuthu, varsity concedes

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 01:01 IST

Chennai’s SRM University has shelved plans to honour Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu with a doctorate after protests by Hindu outfits and playback singer Chinmayi Sripada. University sources also confirmed that defence Minister Rajnath Singh has pulled out as the chief guest for the university’s convocation on Saturday. The noted Tamil poet has been accused of sexual harassment by several women including noted playback singer Chinmayi Sripada during the “MeToo” movement.

Several prominent Hindu outfits and well known individuals had requested Rajnath to boycott the event where Vairamuthu was to be awarded with an honorary doctorate for his services to Tamil language.

Hindu Makkal Katchi and Hindu Munnani had opposed Vairamuthu’s feting for his alleged defamation of Hindu gods.

“The Defence Minister of India is conferring an honorary degree to Vairamuthu named by nine women so far for having molested them. Just reiterating - outing known molesters do no damage to them. Instead, I got banned from working,” Chinmayi said in a tweet.

She also lashed out at SRM University for not taking the sexual offence allegations against the Tamil lyricist-poet into account.

“Yes, I know this doctorate is for his prowess in the language which is well established. The way he went on, they might as well add a doctorate for being a serial molester. Also well done, SRM. You couldn’t have chosen a better example for your students on ‘Role Model’,” her tweet reads further.

When HT contacted a spokesperson of SRM University, he admitted that Rajnath Singh is not coming to the convocation ceremony any more. “We have invited another set of dignitaries to award the degrees to the students.” He also said that they had shelved the plans to confer an honorary doctorate to Vairamuthu.

BJP Tamil Nadu unit welcomed Rajnath Singh’s move to skip the event.

“We are hearing that the defence Minister Rajnath Singh has cancelled his visit to confer Doctorate to Vairamuthu. I thank Defence Minister and BJP for honouring the sentiments of Tamil people and BJP cadre,” SG Suryah, BJP state spokesperson said in a tweet.

While Vairamuthu himself was not reachable for comments, sources close to him said that “he doesn’t want to comment on the issue.”