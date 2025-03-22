Tamil Nadu rain: Orange alert in parts of state, waterlogging in Thoothukudi

Residents of Tamil Nadu have been facing disruptions after heavy rainfall caused waterlogging in parts of the state amid India Meteorological Department's (IMD) yellow alert, predicting showers during the day. A yellow alert has been issued for Thoothukudi, Trinulveli, Theni and Tenkasi districts of Tamil Nadu.(File/AFP)

Waterlogging was reported in Thoothukudi where locals faced disruptions after heavy rainfall. The sudden downpour, which began in the early hours on Saturday, left streets submerged.

"Isolated to Scattered light/moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed 30-50 kmph) likely over Tamilnadu Puducherry & Karaikal, Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema during 22nd - 24th," said IMD's latest release.

Yellow, orange alert issued in Tamil Nadu

The IMD on Saturday issued an orange alert for Kanyakumari, predicting the possibility of thunderstorms, lightning and moderate rain on March 22.

Likewise, a yellow alert has been issued for Thoothukudi, Trinulveli, Theni and Tenkasi districts of Tamil Nadu, signifying the possibility of thunderstorms, lightening and light to moderate rain on March 22.

Rain, thunderstorm reported in Telangana, Odisha

The IMD issued orange and yellow alerts for several districts in Telangana on Friday, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, hailstorms, and gusty winds until the morning of March 24.

The weather body also predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers at isolated locations across Telangana between 5:30 PM on Friday and 8:30 AM on March 24.

As per the weather bulletin, an orange alert was issued forecasting thunderstorm accompanied by lightning, gusty winds (40-50 kmph) and hailstorm at isolated places in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally districts between 1730 hours of Friday till 0830 hours of March 22.

The IMD said thunderstorms with lightning, hail and gusty winds would lash several parts of Odisha on Saturday.

In a bulletin on Friday evening, the weather office said thunderstorms with wind speeds reaching 50-60 kmph would occur in some places of Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul and Deogarh districts on March 22.

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning would occur in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhargarh, Balasore and Bhadrak districts, it said.

Thunderstorm likely in West Bengal

Thunderstorms and rain are likely in parts of West Bengal till Saturday owing to favourable wind patterns and strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal, the IMD said.

Thundersquall with gusty wind, lightning, hailstorms and light to moderate rainfall are very likely to occur at one or two places over Jhargram, Purba and Paschim Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia, Purba Bardhaman, Hooghly and Howrah districts on Friday, it said.