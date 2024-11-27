Tamil Nadu rain: Cyclone Fengal likely to hit today; schools closed due to downpour alert | Top updates

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall warning for parts of Tamil Nadu, saying the depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into a deep depression and is likely to develop into a cyclonic storm ‘Fengal’ on Wednesday, November 27. Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, and Karaikal may experience heavy to very heavy rainfall in several places, with extremely heavy rain at isolated spots on Wednesday. (File)(ANI)

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in districts such as Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Chengelpet, and Cuddalore. In response, authorities have declared holidays for schools in areas like Chennai, Chengelpet, Cuddalore, and Mayiladuthurai, PTI reported.

Schools and colleges in other regions, including Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Tiruvarur, will remain closed due to the anticipated severe weather, which has been affecting these districts since Tuesday.

The weather department predicted widespread light to moderate rainfall across the region, with occasional heavy rains continuing until Thursday, November 28.

The IMD has issued specific alerts for parts of Tamil Nadu. On Wednesday, a red alert has been declared for extremely heavy rainfall in Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai.

Chennai is under a yellow alert for heavy rain from Wednesday to Friday. Neighbouring districts like Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpet are on yellow and orange alerts between Wednesday and Saturday.

Rainfall has also been reported in Chennai's suburban areas.

Rain conditions in Tamil Nadu for the next 2 days

- November 27: Light to moderate rain is expected in many areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in a few locations, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai. Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, and Karaikal may experience heavy to very heavy rainfall at several places, with extremely heavy rain at isolated spots. Heavy to very heavy rain is also likely at scattered locations in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villuppuram, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, and Puducherry. Isolated heavy rain is forecast for districts like Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Tiruchirappalli, Sivaganga, and Ramanathapuram.

- November 28: Light to moderate rain is likely in a few parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, with thunderstorms and lightning. Coastal Tamil Nadu may see more widespread rainfall, while interior areas will experience scattered showers. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in isolated locations across Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Villuppuram. Additionally, heavy rain is likely in some parts of Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, and Puducherry.

- The weather department has also warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema from November 28 to 30.

How is Tamil Nadu preparing for the cyclone?

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting at the Chennai secretariat to assess rain preparedness, directing the deployment of NDRF and State teams to areas prone to heavy rainfall. A total of 17 teams have been deployed across districts such as Chennai, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, and Thanjavur, PTI reported.

Chennai and its neighbouring districts, including Chengelpet, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, northern coastal Cuddalore, and Cauvery delta regions like Nagapattinam, have experienced mild to moderate rainfall in most areas, with heavy rain in some locations.

The state has prepared 1,634 relief centres, though none have been used so far. Equipment like generators, motor pumps, boats, and other machinery is on standby, and first responders and volunteers are ready for deployment if needed.

State-run Aavin has ensured an uninterrupted supply of milk for the public.

Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, following his inspection of city areas in Chennai, advised officials to continue preventive measures against flooding. Canal desilting is ongoing as part of the maintenance efforts.