Tamil Nadu: Rajnath Singh slams DMK over women’s bill defeat

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday slammed Congress and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) over the defeat of the amendments to the Nari Shakti Vandhan Adhiniyam. Defence minister in Vasudevanallur and Radhapuram assembly constituencies. (X/rajnathsingh)

Speaking at a poll rally for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Anandhan Ayyasamy at the Vasudevanallur SC constituency near Tenkasi for April 23 polls, Singh said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would provide 33% reservation for women.

“The 33% reservation law was not allowed to be passed in Parliament by the DMK, Congress and Trinamool Congress (TMC). But our resolve is that we will certainly provide 33% reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies,” he said.

Singh said that DMK stood for “Dushprayogam Muraikedu Kutram”, which loosely translates to misuse of power, irregularities, and crime in Tamil.

Singh also claimed that the sacred tradition of lighting the Karthigai Deepam atop the Thiruparankundram hill will be restarted again if the BJP comes to power.

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The tradition was stopped by the police after tensions escalated in February 2025 when a member of Parliament consumed meat on the hill.

At another election rally in Radhapuram constituency for BJP candidate S P Balakrishnan, Singh said that Tamil Nadu is one of the only two states including Uttar Pradesh with a defence corridor.

He further said, “Till now ₹6,000 crore has been provided to farmers every year. If our government assumes office in Tamil Nadu, we will provide ₹9,000 crore as subsidy every year to farmers in Tamil Nadu.”

He also claimed that a subsidy will be given during Pongal, Deepavali, and Tamil New Year’s Day festival along with three new gas cylinders, free of cost, to the people of Tamil Nadu.