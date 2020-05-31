Tamil Nadu’s Covid-19 tally crosses 22,000-mark with record spike of 1,149 cases

india

Updated: May 31, 2020 21:38 IST

Tamil Nadu reported 1,149 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, its highest single-day spike in coronavirus infections till date, taking the total count to 22,333.

The earlier single-day surge was witnessed on Saturday when 938 new infections were reported.

Of the new cases on Sunday, 95 were passengers who arrived in the state from outside, according to the state health department bulletin, news agency PTI reported.

With 13 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll in India’s second worst-affected state rose to 173.

As on date, the number of active cases, including those in isolation, stood at 9,400 and 757 people were discharged on Sunday alone, taking the total number of those recovered to 12,757.

Besides Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu is the only state in the country with over 20,000 coronavirus infections while its capital Chennai is among the worst-affected metros in the country.

On Sunday, Chennai district recorded its highest ever increase among the state districts, reporting 804 cases, totalling 14,802 , according to PTI.

With the Covid-19 cases rising rapidly, the state government on Sunday joined some other states in extending the lockdown till June 30, with a revised set of rules for relaxations.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami said that the decision has been taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“To prevent the spread of coronavirus, the curfew is being extended till June 30 under the State Disaster Management Act and as per the Union Home Ministry’s notification,” he said in a statement.

Under the revised guidelines, eight zones have been identified to allow people’s movement, allowing resumption of public transport from June 1 in all but the four worst-affected districts of Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur.

The other relaxations announced by the government barring the containment zones include permitting showrooms and jewellery shops to re-open but not malls.

Similarly, temples and other places of worship as well as parks, beaches, cinema halls, gyms and educational institutions will continue to remain closed.

IT companies and IT-enabled services can function with 20% employees, up to a maximum of 40 people, reports LiveMint.

(With inputs from PTI)