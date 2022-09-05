Home / India News / Tamil Nadu sees 470 new Covid-19 cases; nil deaths

Tamil Nadu sees 470 new Covid-19 cases; nil deaths

Chennai and Coimbatore continued to witness marginal increase in daily cases with 84 infections (against 82 on Saturday), Coimbatore 64 while the remaining were scattered across other districts.

Tamil Nadu on Sunday registered 470 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the aggregate to 35,70,567 while the toll remained unchanged at 38,036.

As many as 494 people recovered in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,27,521 leaving 5,010 active cases, a medical bulletin said here.

Kallakurichi, Perambalur and Ramanathapuram recorded zero new cases. Twenty two of the 38 districts reported new cases below 10.

The state capital leads among districts with 2,140 active infections and overall 7,87,794 coronavirus cases.

A total of 19,989 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6.89 crore, the bulletin said.

