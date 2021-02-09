Tamil Nadu set to create state’s 5th tiger reserve
Following the Centre’s approval, Tamil Nadu government passed an order on Monday for creating the fifth tiger reserve in the state and the 51st in the country. The Srivilliputhur Megamalai Tiger Reserve will span the forests of Megamalai wildlife sanctuary and Srivilliputhur grizzled squirrel wildlife sanctuary spread across the districts of Theni, Virudhunagar and Madurai.
“This would enable Central assistance to the state to upgrade the protection status of the landscape under the on-going Centrally-sponsored scheme of Project Tiger besides fostering the coexistence agenda with local people in its peripheral and buffer area,” said the government’s order.
Also Read | Sariska tigers’ preference for cattle over wild prey poses danger to big cats
The 100,000-hectare area is home to a range of mammals and bird species and more than a dozen tigers. “Tigers from the neighbouring Periyar Tiger Reserve and Anamalai Tiger Reserve regions can find significant habitats and breeding in the terrains of Megamalai and Srivilliputhur which are largely uninhabited” and could “offer excellent genetic exchange grounds”, said the order, adding that an “ecosystem of predators and other species could be correlated to the growth of tigers”.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi speaks to US President Joe Biden: What we know so far
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India records 9,110 new Covid-19 cases, 78 deaths; tally over 10.8 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM’s response to RS debate on vote of thanks: Key takeaways
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian military sees threefold increase in women personnel in 6 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deep Sidhu, an accused in January 26 violence case, arrested: Delhi Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand: Underground glacial lake led to flash floods, says IISc analysis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand glacier burst: What we know about region’s worst disaster in 8 yrs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid deaths 15-20 times higher in patients with comorbidities: ICMR
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers unions to widen protest against farm laws with panchayats in Purvanchal
- Samyukt Kisan Morcha has taken the decision to hold kisan maha panchayats in Purvanchal to mobilise farmers to join the ongoing movement against the three agriculture reform laws.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Delhi borders remain closed due to farmers’ stir and all
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get acquainted with foreign funding Act to help NGOs: Home ministry to CAs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Northwestern India records dense fog, gradual rise in temp expected
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: Actor Deep Sidhu, key accused in Jan 26 violence case, arrested by Delhi
Chhattisgarh: Police 'notice' to panchayat representatives to move to safer area
- Manpur is considered a severely affected Maoist area in Rajnandgaon district of the state which comes under the CPI (Maoist) designated MMC zone.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Polling underway in 2,723 gram panchayats in Andhra Pradesh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox