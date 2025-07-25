Tamil Nadu’s health department has temporarily suspended the kidney transplant licences of two private hospitals — Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Institute of Medical Sciences and Hospital in Perambalur and Cethar Hospital in Trichy — following an internal inquiry based on complaints alleging the existence of a widespread illegal kidney trade racket, officials aware of the matter said on Thursday. Tamil Nadu suspends organ transplant licence for 2 private hospitals

The preliminary probe was conducted by S Vineeth, director of Tamil Nadu Health Systems Reform Project (TNHSRP). Further investigation based on several statements circulated online by alleged kidney donors is currently underway, added the officials.

The probe committee headed by Vineeth, comprised Dr R M Meenakshisundari, joint director (Legal), Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services, Dr A Rajmohan, joint director of health services, Namakkal and Dr K Marimuthu, joint director of health services in Perambalur and Ariyalur. “Based on the interim report filed by Dr Vineeth, the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services (DMS) invoked Section 16 (2) of the Transplantation of Human Organs Act, 1994, and ordered the temporary suspension of kidney transplant licences given to both hospitals,” a statement from the health department said.

Health minister M Subramanian had on July 18 ordered an inquiry into the suspected kidney trafficking racket in Namakkal district. A police complaint was filed on the same day against a man identified as M Anandan on suspicion of brokering illegal kidney donations from poor labourers working in power loom units and dyeing mills in Pallipalayam in the last six months.

Organ donations in the state are regulated by Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN), which operates as per India’s Transplantation of Human Organs Act, 1994. “Only voluntary organ donation is permissible. Any selling of any organs is a serious crime,” the health minister said last Friday, adding, “Anyone found involved in such crime will face action.”

The probe has not yet revealed those who have engaged and been complicit in the crime and how much money was allegedly given to the workers, added the officials quoted above.