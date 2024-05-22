Tamil Nadu YouTuber reveals gender of unborn child in video, lands in trouble

The Tamil Nadu health department has issued a notice to popular YouTuber and food vlogger Mohamed Irfan for violating the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act (1994), by revealing the sex of his unborn child in videos posted on his YouTube channel. The department also asked the YouTuber to remove the videos posted on his channel in connection with the prenatal sex determination of his child. YouTuber Mohamed Irfan(Instagram/Irfan's View)

"The YouTuber Irfan revealed to the audience during a family function that he found out the gender of his wife's unborn child (girl) after a scan during his visit to Dubai," the health department release said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

ALSO READ | Sex determination racket busted in Kharar

"Ascertaining and announcing the gender of a child in India is prohibited under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) ACT 1994. Such an action will lead to a decline of the female birth rate besides leading to crimes against women," the release added.

Hence, a memo has been issued to Irfan for violating the provisions of the said Act. Also, a letter was sent to the Cyber Crime Division asking them to immediately remove the video uploaded by Irfan from social media, it said.

The vlogger later removed it following the backlash from the health department in Tamil Nadu.

ALSO READ | 2 booked for forcing wives to take sex-determination tests in Patiala

In a video posted on his YouTube channel "Irfan's View," the vlogger shared footage of his pregnant wife undergoing a prenatal sex determination test at a hospital in Dubai. "When I was born in 1993, my mother knew my gender. It was not a big issue then. It was stopped because many mad people were discriminating against female gender," he said in the video. The video posted by the vlogger on May 19 on his channel was viewed by several people.

(With inputs from PTI)