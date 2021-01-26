IND USA
Web series 'Tandav' started streaming on Amazon Prime on January 15.
india news

Tandav director asked to appear before Lucknow Police, crucial hearing in Supreme Court tomorrow

'Tandav', a nine-episode political thriller, started streaming on Amazon Prime on January 15. The web series stars Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub among others.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 10:24 PM IST

Ali Abbas Zafar, the director of web series 'Tandav' has been asked to appear before investigating officer in Lucknow on Wednesday. A team of Uttar Pradesh Police, which had visited Mumbai to conduct a probe into the case lodged against 'Tandav' had served a notice to Zafar asking him to come to Lucknow.

'Tandav' landed in controversy for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and inappropriate depiction of UP Police personnel. At least three FIRs have been lodged in UP against the makers and artists of the web series. The FIRs have been registered in Lucknow, Greater Noida and Shahjahanpur.

The four have been booked in Lucknow under sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race and so on), 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), 501 (1)(B) (public mischief with intent to cause fear or alarm) of the IPC and under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

'Tandav', a nine-episode political thriller, started streaming on Amazon Prime on January 15. The web series stars Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub among others.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a batch of petitions on Wednesday seeking quashing of criminal complaints lodged in various states against makers and artists of 'Tandav'.

Besides Zafar, Amazon Prime India head Aparna Purohit, producer Himanshu Mehra, the show's writer Gaurav Solanki and actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub have filed three separate petitions against the registration of FIRs in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

A bench comprising justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and M R Shah would hear the petitions against the FIRs.

(With inputs from agencies)

