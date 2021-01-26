Tandav director asked to appear before Lucknow Police, crucial hearing in Supreme Court tomorrow
Ali Abbas Zafar, the director of web series 'Tandav' has been asked to appear before investigating officer in Lucknow on Wednesday. A team of Uttar Pradesh Police, which had visited Mumbai to conduct a probe into the case lodged against 'Tandav' had served a notice to Zafar asking him to come to Lucknow.
'Tandav' landed in controversy for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and inappropriate depiction of UP Police personnel. At least three FIRs have been lodged in UP against the makers and artists of the web series. The FIRs have been registered in Lucknow, Greater Noida and Shahjahanpur.
The four have been booked in Lucknow under sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race and so on), 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), 501 (1)(B) (public mischief with intent to cause fear or alarm) of the IPC and under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.
'Tandav', a nine-episode political thriller, started streaming on Amazon Prime on January 15. The web series stars Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub among others.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a batch of petitions on Wednesday seeking quashing of criminal complaints lodged in various states against makers and artists of 'Tandav'.
Besides Zafar, Amazon Prime India head Aparna Purohit, producer Himanshu Mehra, the show's writer Gaurav Solanki and actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub have filed three separate petitions against the registration of FIRs in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra.
A bench comprising justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and M R Shah would hear the petitions against the FIRs.
(With inputs from agencies)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
200 artists, including kids, rescued after being stranded near Red Fort
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Relationship with India remains strong, says US in R-Day greeting
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No place for such incidents in democracy: Cong
- Putting the onus of Tuesday's events on the government and questioning it for not accepting the farmers demands, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said it was not right on the government's part to create a facade of talks and neither conceding to their demands nor proposing any solution.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Tandav' director to appear before Lucknow Police, crucial SC hearing tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Legal action to be taken against those who assaulted police during tractor rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cold wave intensifies in parts of Rajasthan; some respite for Kashmir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala to be released from prison tomorrow
- Sasikala was sentenced to four-year imprisonment in February 2017 in the ₹66 crore disproportionate assets case along with her sister-in-law J Ilavarasi and former Tamil Nadu chief minister late Jayalalithaa's foster son VN Sudhakaran.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Timeline of Trouble: Vandalism and violence during Delhi’s R-Day tractor rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi police: 83 personnel injured after clashes during farmers' tractor rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India thanks British PM Boris Johnson for Republic Day wishes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sasikala to be released on January 27 after serving four-year term in prison
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: 19 people hospitalised following violence at tractor rally
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Violence by certain elements in Delhi unacceptable, says Captain Amarinder
- Captain Amarinder Singh the violence would negate the goodwill the farmers had earned through their peaceful protests so far.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shiromani Akali Dal condemns violence in Delhi during farmers' tractor parade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana shuts down mobile internet services in three NCR districts
- The Haryana government said the decision was taken on the basis of intelligence reports on the likelihood of violence and disturbance of public peace in the state's national capital region districts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox