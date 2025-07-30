Trump tariffs on India Live: Details on additional penalties shortly, says US official
Trump tariffs on India Live: US President Donald Trump has announced 25 per cent reciprocal tariffs for India, set to be imposed starting August 1, Trump's tariff deadline.
US President Donald Trump of Wednesday ended weeks of suspense over how much tariffs American would impose on Indian imports. Announcing 25 per cent tariffs and a “penalty” for buying Russian oil and arms, Trump said, “They India) have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia’s largest buyer of ENERGY, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to STOP THE KILLING IN UKRAINE — ALL THINGS NOT GOOD!” ...Read More
He also mentioned India's “far too high” tariffs for the US as he explained his rationale behind slapping the tariffs against India. Trump's announcement came just two days before August 1, his reciprocal tariff deadline. Trump said the tariffs announced for India will come into force on that day.
Trump tariffs on India: White House official says details on additional penalties shortly
White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett has said that Donald Trump and Ambassador Jamieson Greer will have more information on additional penalties, apart from the 25 per cent tariffs, announced for India.
Trump tariffs on India Live: US President flags ‘massive trade deficit’ with India
In a subsequent post on Truth Social following the tariffs announcement, Trump said the US had a “massive trade deficit with India”.
Trump tariffs on India live: Unspecified penalties for India in Trump's announcement
While he did not give specifics, Trump also said India would have to pay penalties, apart from the 25 per cent tariffs, but doing business with Russia. “INDIA WILL THEREFORE BE PAYING A TARIFF OF 25%, PLUS A PENALTY FOR THE ABOVE, STARTING ON AUGUST FIRST,” Trump's post read.
Trump tariffs on India live: US President calls India ‘Russia’s largest buyer of energy’
Announcing 25 per cent tariffs on Indian imports, Trump also called India ‘Russia’s largest buyer of energy, along with China’. Trump's remarks came days after he threatened ‘secondary sanctions’ if Russia did not agree to a deal to end the Ukraine war within 50 days. Several reports back then had said that the secondary sanctions would be on countries that purchase Russian energy.
Trump tariffs on India live: Donald Trump imposes 25% tarrifs on India
US President Donald Trump announced 25 per cent tariffs on Indian imports. While he called India a “friend”, he also said there hasn't been much business between the US and India due to a “far too high” tariffs from India.