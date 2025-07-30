Trump tariffs on India Live: Details on additional penalties shortly, says US official

Live

US President Donald Trump announced 25% tariffs on Indian imports

US President Donald Trump of Wednesday ended weeks of suspense over how much tariffs American would impose on Indian imports. Announcing 25 per cent tariffs and a “penalty” for buying Russian oil and arms, Trump said, “They India) have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia’s largest buyer of ENERGY, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to STOP THE KILLING IN UKRAINE — ALL THINGS NOT GOOD!” ...Read More

He also mentioned India's “far too high” tariffs for the US as he explained his rationale behind slapping the tariffs against India. Trump's announcement came just two days before August 1, his reciprocal tariff deadline. Trump said the tariffs announced for India will come into force on that day.