Tarun Gogoi’s death leaves void in Assam politics, state in 3 day mourning

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 19:16 IST

Veteran Congress leader and former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi breathed his last on Monday evening after battling Covid-19 and post-recovery complications of the disease for nearly three months.

“Former chief minister Tarun Gogoi who was suffering from prolonged illness passed away at 5:34 pm,” Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told journalists.

The 84-year-old, who was admitted at the Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) since November 2 after he complained of breathlessness, was declared dead by the team of doctors monitoring his health.

Gogoi had suffered multi organ failure and was on ventilation for several days. On Sunday, doctors had performed dialysis on him as he had been unable to pass urine naturally due to problems in his kidneys.

The former CM’s wife Dolly, daughter Chandrima and son Gaurav were at GMCH at the time of his death. Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was also present at the hospital. The former CM’s body will be taken to his residence later on Monday and will be kept at Srimantra Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Tuesday where the public will be able to pay tributes.

Earlier, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal flew back to Guwahati from Dibrugarh after cancelling his official engagements as Gogoi’s health status deteriorated sharply.

Assam government has announced three-day state mourning to pay respect to Gogoi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted to express his condolence at his passing.

“Shri Tarun Gogoi ji was a popular leader and veteran administrator, who had years of political experience in Assam as well as the Centre. Anguished by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of sadness. Om Shanti,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, too, paid tribute to Gogoi and said he “loved and respected him deeply”.

“Shri Tarun Gogoi was a true Congress leader. He devoted his life to bringing all the people and communities of Assam together. For me, he was a great and wise teacher. I loved and respected him deeply. I will miss him. My love and condolences to Gaurav (Gogoi) and the family,” the former Congress party president tweeted.

A consummate politician and leader, Gogoi, who occupied the CM’s chair for three consecutive terms from 2001 to 2016 (the longest by any chief minister in Assam), was actively involved, till August, in plans to boost Congress’ fortunes in the next assembly polls due in March-April next year.

He was busy holding meetings with various party workers, leaders and also the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), with which the Congress has announced a grand alliance for the 2021 polls, before he was diagnosed as Covid-19 positive on August 25.

He was admitted to GMCH where he remained for two months despite testing negative for the disease. Though he was discharged on October 25, he was readmitted on November 2 due to post-Covid complications.

Loved and admired by those from his party as well as from other parties, Gogoi was closely associated with Assam’s political scenario for over five decades and his death will create a big void not just in Congress but in the political space in the State.

“I am deeply saddened by the demise of former chief minister Tarun Gogoi. With his death the state has lost an experienced, capable and efficient political leader. The people of Assam will always remember his committed services and contributions to the state,” current chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal said in a statement. He had earlier in the day described him as ‘a father figure’.

Gogoi was born on April 1, 1936 at Rangajan Tea Estate in Jorhat district, where his father Dr Kamaleshwar Gogoi was posted. He did his BA and LLB from JB College, Jorhat and Gauhati University respectively.

After a few years stint as an advocate, he plunged into politics, getting elected as a member of Jorhat municipal board in 1968. Three years later, he was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time from Jorhat.

Gogoi was re-elected to Lok Sabha for two more terms from Jorhat, in 1977 and 1983. Between 1983 and 1990, he held several senior posts in Congress including the party’s general secretary as well as Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president.

Gogoi got elected to the Lok Sabha for the fourth time in 1991 from Kaliabor, a constituency he represented two more times in 1998 and 1999. Gogoi’s son Gaurav now represents Congress from Kaliabor.

Paying rich tributes to the leader, Sonowal said the departed leader had set high standards with his personal and professional contributions.

“His sense of humour, amiable and outspoken nature attracted everyone. He set high ethical values in the field of politics with his simple lifestyle and contributed profusely in strengthening the democratic values in the country,” Sonowal’s statement added.

The veteran politician was also a union minister between 1991 and 1995 handling the portfolio of food processing ministry independently in the PV Narasimha Rao government.

After a long stint in Delhi, Gogoi returned to active politics in Assam and led Congress government for three consecutive terms between 2001 and 2016, when Bharatiya Janata Party came to power for the first time. The veteran leader was representing the Titabar assembly seat at the time of his death.

“His death is an irreparable loss to the state as well as to the nation. As chief minister, Union minister and a member of the Lok Sabha, late Gogoi served the people compassionately and dedicatedly. He was a towering leader who witnessed several ups and downs during his long political career. His sagacity and leadership as the former Union minister and chief minister will be a source of inspiration and guidance for many,” Assam Governor Jagadish Mukhi said in a statement.

President Ram Nath Kovind said Gogoi’s tenure as CM was a period of epochal change in Assam.

“The country has lost a veteran leader with rich political and administrative experience. His long tenure in office was a period of epochal change in Assam. He will always be remembered for the development of Assam and especially towards his efforts to improve law and order and fighting insurgency in the state. His passing away marks the end of an era. In this hour of grief, condolences to his family, friends and supporters,” President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted.

An avid reader, Gogoi was also fond of gardening and watching sports. He loved to interact with the masses and had the habit of turning up at festivals and religious ceremonies much to the delight of his fans.