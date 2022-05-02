Tarun Kapoor, former petroleum secretary, appointed advisor to PM Modi

Former petroleum secretary Tarun Kapoor has been appointed as an advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to a government order issued on Monday. Kapoor, a 1987-batch IAS officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, superannuated as the secretary of the ministry of petroleum and natural gas on November 30, 2021.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved appointment of Kapoor, as an advisor to the Prime Minister, in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), in the rank and scale of Secretary to Government of India, initially for a period of two years from the date of joining," the personnel ministry order said.

Senior bureaucrats Hari Ranjan Rao and Atish Chandra have been appointed as additional secretaries in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Rao is a 1994-batch lAS officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre and is currently an administrator at Universal Services Obligation Fund in the department of telecommunications.

Chandra, Rao's batchmate from the Bihar cadre, is currently chairman and managing director (CMD), Food Corporation of India, department of food and public distribution.