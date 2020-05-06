e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 06, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Task force gauges treatment tech being developed

Task force gauges treatment tech being developed

india Updated: May 06, 2020 23:49 IST
Jayashree Nandi
Jayashree Nandi
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: Among various treatment technologies being evaluated by the Centre’s Covid-19 task force are deployable or mobile hospitals; a DNA vaccine against the major viral membrane protein responsible for the cell entry of coronavirus; the development of antibodies; and an antibody gel to inactivate Sars-CoV-2 virus at the point of entry.

These are in various stages of research and development according to National Research Development Corporation’s (NRDC) Compendium of Indian Technologies for combating Covid-19 released on Wednesday. As far as vaccines are concerned, experts said these will take at least a year to be developed.

The compendium was launched by Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, which has information on 200 Covid-19 technologies, ongoing research, and technologies already available for commercialisation. Most of these technologies are proof-of-concept (POC) tested, and can help entrepreneurs take the product to market faster, a statement issued by the Union ministry of Science & Technology said.

According to the compendium, Zydus Cadila, which is developing the viral membrane protein vaccine, is also involved in the development of a live attenuated recombinant measles virus vector vaccine against Covid-19; Bharat Biotech is developing an intranasal vaccine called ‘CoroFlu’; Indian Immunologicals Limited is developing a live attenuated severe acute respiratory syndrome vaccine which has been found to be effective in Golden Syrian Hamsters; and Serum Institute of India, in collaboration with US-based Codagenix, is developing a vaccine which is now in animal testing phase.

“The DNA vaccine involves giving a DNA which will produce certain proteins to help protect against the infection. No antigen will be given. The second measles virus vectored vaccine is nothing but a recombinant vaccine which will have a combination of measles RNA with Sars-CoV-2 virus RNA. The Serum Institute vaccine is also a recombinant vaccine,” said Dr Shobha Broor, Dr former head of the department of virology at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

“As far as I know, these are all in development stage. They will go through pre-clinical trials in animals and then phase 1 trials in humans for safety and then phase 2 and 3. Trials may be expedited but normally it takes more than a year for all these processes,” added Dr Broor.

The compendium says deployable hospitals are already in development stage. Modulus, a start-up in the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras research park, has signed an MoU with Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), Trivandrum to develop the technology. It adds that SCTIMST is also developing isolation pods -- with a cover and light bed -- for Covid-19 patients to help them travel safely.

top news
PM Modi to address event in honour of frontline warriors of Covid-19
PM Modi to address event in honour of frontline warriors of Covid-19
Air India opens bookings for passengers to London, Singapore, US from May 8
Air India opens bookings for passengers to London, Singapore, US from May 8
With 428 new Covid-19 cases, Delhi witnesses highest single-day spike
With 428 new Covid-19 cases, Delhi witnesses highest single-day spike
Delhi court orders FIR against two women for communal slurs, lockdown violation
Delhi court orders FIR against two women for communal slurs, lockdown violation
Chinese firms again question findings about their kits by Indian authorities
Chinese firms again question findings about their kits by Indian authorities
Flip-flop over coronavirus task force marks Donald Trump’s day out
Flip-flop over coronavirus task force marks Donald Trump’s day out
Exclusive: MyGov India CEO explains how Aarogya Setu handles your data
Exclusive: MyGov India CEO explains how Aarogya Setu handles your data
New Covid-19 test, invented in India, may be deployed within a month
New Covid-19 test, invented in India, may be deployed within a month
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 vaccinesCovid-19 Cases IndiaPulwama encounterVirat KohliSensex TodayBihar board 10th resultCovid-19MeTooIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper