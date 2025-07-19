‘Taught Hindi to Raj Thackeray’: Nishikant Dubey hits back at MNS chief's 'dubo dubo ke maarenge' remark

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Saturday renewed his attack on Raj Thackeray, saying he has taught Hindi after the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader's 'dubo dubo ke maarenge' remark. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

The war of words between the two leaders started over the Hindi 'imposition' row in Maharashtra, with Raj Thackeray advising his party workers earlier this month to 'attack those who don't speak Marathi.' Following the remark, Dubey had launched an indirect attack at Raj Thackeray, saying, "Tumko patak patak ke maarenge" (you will be thrashed badly, again and again).

On Friday, the MNS chief hit back at Nishikant Dubey over his remark and dared the BJP leader to come to Mumbai, saying 'dubo dubo ke maarenge.'

Thackeray took aim at Nishikant Dubey’s comments, saying, “A BJP MP said ‘Marathi logon ko hum yahan pe patak patak ke maarenge’ (we will thrash Marathi people here mercilessly)... You come to Mumbai. Mumbai ke samundar mein dubo dubo ke maarenge. (We will thrash them by drowning them repeatedly in the Mumbai sea)."

However, Dubey was quick to retort, saying, “I have taught Hindi to Raj Thackeray.”

Raj Thackeray, known for his fierce speeches and a strong stance over 'Marathi manoos', has raised the political temperature in Maharashtra after he shared a stage with cousin and Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray earlier this month.

Recently, MNS workers allegedly assaulted a local shopkeeper in the district after he reportedly refused to speak in Marathi.

In a similar incident, the MNS members were captured on camera allegedly assaulting a food stall owner in Thane for not speaking in Marathi.

The ‘Hindi vs Marathi’ controversy has intensified in Maharashtra in recent weeks after the BJP-led government in the state rolled back two government resolutions mandating Hindi in primary schools, following backlash from opposition parties, including MNS.