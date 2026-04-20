TCS Nashik case: Court denies anticipatory bail to accused Nida Khan

A court on Monday refused to grant anticipatory bail to Nida Khan, the alleged absconding 'mastermind' in the religious conversion and sexual harassment case at the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)' Nashik facility. Advocate Rahul Kasliwal, representing Nida Khan in the TCS case. (PTI)

Among the grounds provided by Nida for seeking pre-arrest bail, she stated that she was pregnant, Live Law reported.

The 26-year-old is one of eight accused in the case pertaining to alleged sexual harassment and religious coercion at the BPO in Nashik. She had moved the Nashik Sessions Court for anticipatory bail on Saturday. While the remaining seven were arrested, Nida had evaded the authorities – something which her family has denied, saying she is not absconding. All eight accused have been suspended from the company.

Also Read | TCS Nashik case ‘mastermind’ Nida Khan's bail hearing likely today: What we know so far

What is the TCS Nashik case? The case came to light when the Nashik police filed an FIR based on a 23-year-old BPO employee's complaint. Following this, nine junior employees accused their seniors, including team leaders, of alleged sexual abuse, other kinds of harassment and religious coercion.

Based on the allegations, the police registered FIRs against eight employees of the BPO, including one against Nida Khan, between March 26 and April 3. Nida Khan joined the BPO in Nashik in December 2021. Previous to this, she worked at the TCS facility as a telecaller. Raised and educated in Nashik, Nida is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Business Administration through correspondence, HT had reported earlier.

While the police have labelled Nida as the “mastermind” behind the alleged conversions, her father has denied these claims. “My daughter has not done any of these things. She simply went to work every day and got into trouble just for saying hello and goodbye to people,” he told HT.

Also Read | Sexual videos, online stalking: Shocking allegations emerge in Nashik TCS BPO case

Woman engineer reveals shocking details With seven of the accused in the case arrested, a woman engineer revealed details of the alleged harassment and religious coercion she faced in TCS, Nashik.

The complainant alleged that her harassers justified violence against women as a consequence of not wearing burqas, PTI news agency reported. In her statement, the complainant alleged a prolonged pattern of sexual harassment, stalking, and insults to religious sentiments by the accused between June 2025 and March 2026.

The woman employee also claimed that her team leader touched her inappropriately under the guise of formal training, alleging that the accused had also passed objectionable remarks about her marital life.