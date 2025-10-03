Thiruvananthapuram, Travancore Devaswom Board president PS Prasanth on Friday said the board will approach the Kerala High Court seeking a detailed investigation into the gold plating of Dwarapalaka idols at the Sabarimala temple from 1998 to 2025. TDB to move Kerala HC seeking detailed probe into Sabarimala gold plating from 1998 to 2025

Prasanth said the TDB standing counsel has been instructed to file a petition once the High Court resumes after the Pooja holiday. He said that a comprehensive inquiry would be launched into the amount of gold used at Sabarimala and the individuals involved.

The investigation will cover the period from September 1998, following a gold donation for plating by businessman Vijay Mallya, through to 2025.

Addressing queries about records from 1998, Prasanth said the works were then under the Public Works Department, and documentation became systematic only 10–15 years ago. "How it was handled before that is unknown to me, but it will be investigated," he added.

On allegations involving sponsor Unnikrishnan Potty, against whom the High Court ordered a probe last week, Prasanth said, "He had earlier raised allegations against TDB. Now he is in the dock. We had sidelined him from the beginning".

Regarding Chennai-based Smart Creations, contracted to replate the gold-clad copper plates of the Dwarapalaka idols, Prasanth said it is an authorised agency and the board has full confidence in its authenticity.

"Trusting their warranty, we approached them for re-plating. There were no lapses on our part, and the plates were transported securely," he said.

Prasanth also clarified that the 2019 TDB order did not specify that Potty would handle the gold plates when given for re-plating.

"The order stated that the plates should be re-plated under the leadership of the Thiruvabharanam commissioner, with the sponsorship and responsibility of Potty. How this was implemented needs to be investigated," he said.

He added that TDB vigilance is conducting a detailed probe and expressed confidence that the truth would emerge. Meanwhile, the TDB Vigilance wing has decided to interrogate Potty on Saturday.

The Vigilance Wing, led by Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar V has summoned Potty to appear for interrogation at its office. However, there has been no further communication from Potty, TDB Vigilance officials said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.