Sunday, May 25, 2025
Tea shop owner, 58, rapes minor in UP village, arrested: Cops

PTI |
May 25, 2025 12:26 PM IST

The child has been admitted to a government hospital for a medical exam and she is out of danger, said police. 

A 58-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Banda, police said on Sunday.

The accused allegedly lured the girl to his house under the pretext of giving her biscuits and then raped her, said the complainant.(Representational Photo)
The incident occurred in the Khakharelu Police Station area on Friday, they said.

The man, identified as Prahlad Singh Patel, was taken into custody the next evening, they said.

Local station House Officer Bachchelal Prasad said Patel, a tea shop owner, was arrested from the village.

According to the complainant, his six-year-old daughter was playing outside their house on Friday when Patel allegedly lured her to his house under the pretext of giving her biscuits and then raped her.

The incident came to light Saturday morning when the child had excessive bleeding.

The SHO said the child has been admitted to a government hospital for a medical exam and she is out of danger.

Sunday, May 25, 2025
