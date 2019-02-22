Teacher killed on school campus in TN for allegedly spurning marriage proposal

A 23-year-old maths teacher was killed in broad daylight at her school campus on Friday in Tamil Nadu’s Kurinchipadi of Cuddalore district.

According to police sources, the victim S Ramya, a teacher at Gayatri Matriculation School and a resident of Kurinchipadi, was murdered by a man whose marriage proposal she had rejected.

“Ramya on Friday had reached the school premises by 8 am. She used to come early as she stayed close to the school. As it was early, there was nobody on the campus and we suspect she was stabbed to death by a man who had followed her. The incident came to our knowledge around 9 am when another teacher noticed that Ramya was lying in a pool of blood,” police sources said.

Police say that they suspect that Ramya may have been killed for rejecting a marriage proposal.

Ramya’s father Subramanian said that a man named Rajasekar from Virudhachalam in Cuddalore district could have killed his daughter.

“Rajasekar’s family repeatedly asked me to give my daughter in marriage to him as they had known each other during college days. However, we were not interested in this marriage and my daughter had refused. Since then, Rajasekar had often harassed my daughter to marry him. We suspect that he could have murdered her,” Subramaniam told the police.

The suspect Rajasekar is said to be absconding and the Cuddalore police authorities say that they have formed a team to nab him. The woman’s body has been sent for post-mortem.

First Published: Feb 22, 2019 22:14 IST