e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 26, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 26, 2019
Home / India News / Teachers drink inside Bihar govt school, video goes viral

Teachers drink inside Bihar govt school, video goes viral

Sources said the video was from Sareya Naveen Upgraded Middle School in Madhuban, about 165km north of state capital Patna, and shot about a week ago.

india Updated: Dec 26, 2019 07:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Patna
In the clip, the three men said to be Gajendra Baitha, Satyendra Chaudhary and Abhay Singh are seen drinking and partying inside a classroom.
In the clip, the three men said to be Gajendra Baitha, Satyendra Chaudhary and Abhay Singh are seen drinking and partying inside a classroom. (Shutterstock file photo)
         

A video of three people, purported to be teachers of a government school, drinking inside a classroom in East Champaran district in the dry state of Bihar has gone viral on social media.

Sources said the video was from Sareya Naveen Upgraded Middle School in Madhuban, about 165km north of state capital Patna, and shot about a week ago.

The matter, however, came to light on Wednesday after the video was shared repeatedly on social media.

In the clip, the three men said to be Gajendra Baitha, Satyendra Chaudhary and Abhay Singh are seen drinking and partying inside a classroom.

“The video was filmed from the window of the classroom when some villagers got the winds of a party which was on,” a local said.

Hindustan Times could not independently verify its authenticity.

“We have come to know about the viral video. We will investigate into the matter and appropriate action would be taken accordingly,” Madhuban’s block education officer (BEO), Umesh Kumar Singh, said when contacted.

The sale and consumption of liquor have been completely banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government.

tags
top news
Centre pushes for transfer of Sebi’s surplus into its accounts
Centre pushes for transfer of Sebi’s surplus into its accounts
In UP, families allege forced burials, say police covering up excess
In UP, families allege forced burials, say police covering up excess
AK-47, M-16, grenade launcher recovered by BSF in Aizawl
AK-47, M-16, grenade launcher recovered by BSF in Aizawl
Teachers drink inside Bihar govt school, video goes viral
Teachers drink inside Bihar govt school, video goes viral
College teacher suspended, varsity student expelled for anti-CAA protests
College teacher suspended, varsity student expelled for anti-CAA protests
The best-performing auto company this decade has zero emission
The best-performing auto company this decade has zero emission
Delhi employees to get health checks paid by state govt
Delhi employees to get health checks paid by state govt
Watch: Indian diaspora in US holds rally backing Citizenship Amendment Act
Watch: Indian diaspora in US holds rally backing Citizenship Amendment Act
trending topics
CAA protestNational Population RegisterICC Test RankingsGPAT 2020 admit cardAssam Police RecruitmentBCCIToTok

don't miss

latest news

india news