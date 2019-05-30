‘Team a blend of youthful energy, administrative experience’, tweets PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Thursday night that his team “is a blend of youthful energy and administrative experience” and includes people who have had distinguished professional careers.

In a tweet, he also congratulated those who took oath of office.

“Congratulations to all those who took oath today. This team is a blend of youthful energy and administrative experience. It has people who have excelled as Parliamentarians and those who have had distinguished professional careers. Together, we will work for India’s progress,’ he tweeted.

Also read: In PM Modi’s new cabinet, master strategist Amit Shah is big entry.

He also thanked world leaders for gracing the swearing-in ceremony.

Fifty seven ministers took the oath of office on Thursday. Among them were 19 first-time ministers in the council of ministers , including BJP president Amit Shah.

Six women were also sworn in as ministers including giant killer Smriti Irani who defeated Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Amethi.

Also read: Amit Shah, Jaishankar among first-timers in PM Modi’s council of ministers

Ahead of the swearing in ceremony, BJP ally Janata Dal (U) stuck a sore note by deciding to stay out of the government for now after a disagreement over ministerial berths offered to it. The JD(U) had won 16 of the 17 seats it contested in Bihar.

First Published: May 30, 2019 22:56 IST