Tech, innovation will be key in post-Covid world: Modi at IIT-Delhi event

india

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 13:59 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that technology and innovation would play a major role in the post-Covid-19 world as he urged graduating Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi students to contribute to the success of his government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-reliant India) campaign.

“The post-Covid-19 world is going to be very different and technology has to play a major role in it. Covid-19 has changed the way things are being conducted today. Virtual reality and augmented reality are becoming the working reality now...it has taught us while globalisation is important, self-reliance is equally important. The country is now committed to giving you the ease of doing business so that you can work on providing ease of living to your countrymen through your ideas and innovations,” he said in his address as the chief guest at IIT Delhi’s 51 convocation ceremony via video conferencing.

Modi urged the students to work for finding solutions to the country’s existing problems. “Indians have immense faith in the need for technology… There are immense possibilities for you in the country and also there are immense challenges confronting the country for which you can give solutions. A lot of work can be done in areas such as disaster management, maintaining the ground-water level, solar power generation, telemedicine, and big data analysis. I can place before you several other examples of the country’s needs,” he said. Modi added the challenges can be addressed with innovations, new ideas, and efforts...”That is why it is my request to identify the needs of the country and associate yourself with Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

Modi asked the students to try to turn the adversity into opportunity amid the pandemic. “You may be feeling your batch is not lucky. I am sure you are asking why did this happen with our graduating batch. But think of it differently. You have a first-mover advantage. You have more time to learn and adapt to the new norms emerging in the workplace and beyond. So, make the most use of it and think of the brighter side too.”

Modi asked the students to continue challenging themselves. “It is important that one keeps challenging oneself and continues to learn every day. It is also important that you treat yourself as a student for life. Never think that what you know is enough.”

Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, who was the guest of honour at the event, congratulated IIT Delhi for completing 60 years. He lauded the institute for its achievements including developing a low-cost Covid-19 testing kit. He asked the graduating students to contribute to the country’s development.

Nishank also launched an online certificate programme called eVIDYA under which the institute will offer online certificate courses in areas like cyber-physical system, security, renewable energy storage, and conversion, embedded systems, machine learning, and construction project management, etc.