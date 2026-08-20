Techie seeks approver status in KR Puram triple murder case

Bengaluru The KR Puram triple murder investigation has taken a fresh turn with accused Shwetha Somasundar approaching the 29th (Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate) ACJM court to file confession statement, officials said on Wednesday. She claimed that she was present when the killings took place but did not directly participate in the murders, and has alleged that co-accused Kenneth carried out the attacks.

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The case relates to the deaths of 48-year-old Muthulakshmi S, her 54-year-old husband Somasundar and their 20-year-old younger daughter Supriya. The three were found dead at their residence in Sai Green Apartment in Seegehalli, within the KR Puram police station limits, on June 22, 2026.

Shwetha told the court that she did not intend to kill anyone and that she is willing to disclose information about the incident. However, the 29th ACJM court has indicated that her application can be considered after the police complete the investigation and file the chargesheet.

Investigators suspect that Kenneth was responsible for the fatal attacks and that Shwetha was present at the scene. Her request to become an approver is significant as she is now offering to provide evidence against her co-accused.

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{{^usCountry}} Police are examining a possible financial motive behind the crime. Investigators have reportedly found that debts running into tens of lakhs of rupees, with estimates ranging from around ₹30 lakh to ₹56 lakh, had created financial pressure. Shwetha’s family members had allegedly questioned her over the loans and repayment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police are examining a possible financial motive behind the crime. Investigators have reportedly found that debts running into tens of lakhs of rupees, with estimates ranging from around ₹30 lakh to ₹56 lakh, had created financial pressure. Shwetha’s family members had allegedly questioned her over the loans and repayment. {{/usCountry}}

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The investigation has also focused on allegations that Kenneth and Shwetha used an artificial intelligence chatbot while planning the crime. Police are examining whether the technology was used to obtain information relating to the killings, disposal of bodies and removal of evidence.

The suspects allegedly fled after the murders and travelled through parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Shwetha was subsequently arrested in Puducherry, while Kenneth was taken into custody for further investigation and advanced psychological and forensic examination.

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Police are also examining the sequence of events inside the apartment and the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the three family members. Investigators have reportedly collected CCTV footage, forensic evidence and digital material as part of the probe.

Confirming the development KR Puram police inspector and IO B Rama Murthy told HT that ‘’ She expressed willingness to become an approver , but court said it will consider her plea after the charge sheet is submitted ‘ he added.