Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Teen couple found hanging in UP's Kanpur, investigations underway

PTI |
Feb 20, 2025 03:05 PM IST

Decomposed bodies of a young man and a girl were found in the Sajeti area, leading to an investigation

A youth and a teenage girl, reportedly in a relationship, were found hanging from the same stole in a dilapidated room at Dohroo village in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, police said on Thursday.

According to authorities, a young man and an adolescent girl who were allegedly dating were discovered hanging from the same rope in a run-down room in Dohroo hamlet near Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday.(HT photo)
According to authorities, a young man and an adolescent girl who were allegedly dating were discovered hanging from the same rope in a run-down room in Dohroo hamlet near Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday.(HT photo)

The decomposed bodies were discovered after a foul smell emanating from the site alerted the locals in the village falling under the Sajeti area, they said.

"The exact cause of their deaths is yet to be determined," said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Ghatampur, Ranjeet Kumar.

Also read: Law student held for toddler’s death in Noida wedding firing

The village head informed them after some passersby noticed the bodies of a young man and a girl hanging from a roof hook with the same stole, police said.

Upon receiving the information, the Sajeti Police rushed to the spot, conducted preliminary investigations and completed necessary formalities.

The ACP said the initial findings suggest that the deceased could be Govind (21) and Khushi Devi (17), who had been missing since Saturday.

"Khushi's mother, Sita Devi, had lodged a missing person's complaint with Ghatampur Police on Monday after failing to locate her daughter. She had accused Govind of eloping with her," Kumar added.

However, police have not yet officially confirmed the identities of the deceased.

"We have informed Sita Devi to visit the mortuary to identify the bodies before post-mortem examinations," the ACP said.

Also read: Engineering student dies by suicide, cops arrest one for harassment

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, police said.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On