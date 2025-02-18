Menu Explore
Engineering student dies by suicide, cops arrest one for harassment 

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 18, 2025 10:51 PM IST

An engineering student in Pune ended her life after allegedly enduring continuous harassment. The young woman jumped from the 15th floor of a building in Tathawade, and the incident was reported on January 5, 2025.  

On February 13, police arrested Pranav Dongre, a resident of Akurdi Gaothan, in connection with the case. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Following a 37-day investigation, Wakad police have revealed that she was subjected to mental and physical harassment by a classmate, which ultimately drove her to take this extreme step.  

On February 13, police arrested Pranav Dongre, a resident of Akurdi Gaothan, in connection with the case. The deceased had sent a 42-minute audio clip to her close friend before her death and revealed disturbing details about the case.  

Both the deceased and Pranav were engineering students at a private college in Akurdi. Their friendship had turned into a romantic relationship, but disagreements led to repeated conflicts. Pranav was allegedly involved in continuous emotional and physical abuse with her.  

When she suggested ending their relationship, he harassed and tortured her. She even included instructions on where she would hide her phone on the terrace and shared its password with her friend. 

Following detailed verification of the audio clip and other evidence, Wakad police arrested Dongre for abetment to suicide and harassment. The case continues to be investigated. 

