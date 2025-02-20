Two suspected GBS deaths reported in Pune 

The number of suspected deaths in Maharashtra due to Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) went up to 11 after two deaths among suspected patients were reported on Wednesday. While the number of fresh cases has declined, health experts claim the city will witness a surge in the number of deaths among suspected GBS patients. Dr Borade said currently a large number of patients are admitted to ICU facilities with a significant number of patients on ventilator support. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Public health expert and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health chief Dr Nina Borade said the number of new suspected GBS cases has significantly declined in Pune. This is due to the prevention measures taken by the authorities.

“In the past five to six days, not a single fresh suspected GBS case has been reported in our limits. However, now we are likely to witness deaths amongst the suspected GBS patients who are undergoing treatment at various hospitals,” she said.

The two deaths reported include A 37-year-old man from Sonwadi, Daund who succumbed to his ailments on Monday (17) while undergoing treatment at Sassoon General Hospital (SGH). The deceased was admitted to a private hospital in Daund following the complaint of weakness in all four limbs. He was later shifted to SGH on 10 February. The cause of death is said to be acute respiratory failure (Hypoxic and Hypercapnic) with autonomic dysfunction, acute flaccid quadriplegia (probable Guillain Barre Syndrome) and lower respiratory tract infection.

The second death has been reported of a 26-year-old woman from the GBS-affected Nanded City who died while undergoing treatment at Kashibai Navale Hospital. She reportedly died on Tuesday (18) and the cause of death is said to be septicemic shock with multi-organ dysfunction syndrome and fulminant GBS. The deceased was intubated and was on ventilator support since January 31, state health officials said.

Dr Borade said currently a large number of patients are admitted to ICU facilities with a significant number of patients on ventilator support.

“Mortality is high when it comes to critical patients. These patients are critical and most of them have been undergoing treatment for the past several days. The mortality is also high in patients with morbid conditions. Due to this, we are likely to see more deaths in the coming days,” she said.

With no fresh GBS cases reported on Wednesday, the total number of GBS cases reported in the district remained at 211 cases. Out of these, 183 are confirmed GBS cases and 28 cases are suspected GBS cases.