e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Teen killed after touching live wire in Tamil Nadu while trying to take selfie

Teen killed after touching live wire in Tamil Nadu while trying to take selfie

The boy, who had accompanied his father, climbed on the train on a different platform, ignorant of the high tension wire running above, to click a picture of his self.

india Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 18:16 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Tirunelveli
According to police, 15 year-old M Ganeshwar was the son of a state government quality inspector.
According to police, 15 year-old M Ganeshwar was the son of a state government quality inspector.(File photo)
         

Tragedy stuck a teen here on Thursday when he was electrocuted after climbing atop a goods train to click a selfie, police said.

According to police, 15 year-old M Ganeshwar was the son of a state government quality inspector who was inspecting food grains transported here by a goods train at the railway junction here.

The boy, who had accompanied his father, climbed on the train on a different platform, ignorant of the high tension wire running above, to click a picture of his self.

He came in contact with the live wire with 25,000 volts and died instantly, police said.

His body was sent for a post mortem.

tags
top news
HTLS 2020: ‘Thrilled, delighted,’ says Brown University’s Dr Ashish Jha on Moderna, Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough
HTLS 2020: ‘Thrilled, delighted,’ says Brown University’s Dr Ashish Jha on Moderna, Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough
Kerala police begin probe into leaked voicemail of gold smuggling accused
Kerala police begin probe into leaked voicemail of gold smuggling accused
26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed awarded 10-year prison term
26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed awarded 10-year prison term
30-min-long closed-door meet with CM led to Bihar minister’s resignation
30-min-long closed-door meet with CM led to Bihar minister’s resignation
Kunal Kamra tweets: Parliament panel seeks Twitter’s reply in 7 days
Kunal Kamra tweets: Parliament panel seeks Twitter’s reply in 7 days
Bihar Governor Phagu Chouhan appoints Jitan Ram Manjhi as pro-tem Speaker
Bihar Governor Phagu Chouhan appoints Jitan Ram Manjhi as pro-tem Speaker
China is biggest stumbling block in India’s UNSC permanent membership
China is biggest stumbling block in India’s UNSC permanent membership
Malabar 2020: Indian Navy’s show of strength in phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Malabar 2020: Indian Navy’s show of strength in phase 2 of multilateral exercise
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChhath Puja 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In